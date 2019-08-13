Dell XPS 13 gets £140 knocked off just in time for Back to School

Dell’s XPS 13 is a superb notebook which, at the time of writing, tops our list of the best laptops out there, and you can now grab it for £140 less armed with the appropriate discount code.

The XPS 13 is ideal for those wanting a premium model when it comes to a Back to School laptop, or indeed for anyone looking to score a bargain on a classy portable.

The 2019 incarnation of Dell’s 13.3-inch laptop only makes creeping advancements on the previous version, but what you have to bear in mind is that it was already a great product. The fresh spin does make some very worthwhile improvements in terms of battery life and the positioning of the webcam, as we observed in our full review.

If you fancy bagging the Dell XPS 13 with 15% off, bear in mind that this offer runs until September 2 according to the Dell website. Alternatively, if you prefer an Apple notebook as a premium option, don’t forget this amazing bargain on a MacBook Air which currently has a near £370 discount…

Dell XPS 13 £1126.80 £957.78 at Dell

This is the base model with an 8th-gen Intel Core i3-8145U processor (which runs at up to 3.9GHz) with a Full HD InfinityEdge screen, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB NVMe SSD. You get a one-year collect-and-return warranty. Use the discount code SB15XPS in the Coupons area at checkout to save £140.85 on the asking price.View Deal

Finally, those heading back to school might also want to peruse our roundup of the best student laptops.

These are the best cheap laptop deals in August 2019

Via T3