Razer's 3D-scanning webcam is designed for seeing stars

Razer has been filling out its portfolio of peripherals from mice, keyboards, headsets to sound bars, and now it's latest product is a souped up webcam.

That's right.

Meet the Stargazer, it's what Razer has called the ultimate web camera for streaming gamers as it can record 60fps video at 1080p. While most computer cameras are limited to just 30fps, you'll be able to record silky smooth footage of yourself playing games with this desktop peripheral.

Stargazer is also capable of recording 1080p footage at 30fps as well as dual-noise cancelling microphones for high-resolution web conferencing.

Aside from basic video capture, the Stargazer utilizes Intel's Real Sense SR300 camera technology for multiple depth sensing features. Razer's Dynamic Background Removal for instance will completely separate the user face and body from the rest of the room, allowing them to seamlessly add a virtual backdrop behind them.

Facial ticks

Alternatively, the Razer Stargazer can also recognize facial ticks and hand gestures. The web camera is capable of tracking up to 78 points on the face and 22 points on each hand. One of the most immediate uses of this feature is logging into Windows 10 with your face through Windows Hello.

Games like Nevermind and Laaserlife can also be adapted to track finger and hand movements for an added level of immersion.

Lastly Razer claims users will be able to use the Stargazer as a 3D scanner. With the ability to both scan faces and objects, users will be able to convert real world objects into 3D modeling files and directly into development engines like Unity.

The Razer Stargazer will be available worldwide this Spring for $199 or €239 (about £136, AU$278)