Computex 2021 dates, keynotes and more - what do we want to see at the computing show?

Computex 2021 is officially happening, after the annual Taipei computing conference got cancelled in 2020 due to the global pandemic. But while the conference will go on, it's not quite back to normal - it'll be fully online.

All of the keynotes will be online, rather than big in-person showcases. And there are plenty of big name computing manufacturers that are going to be showing off their latest hotness.

Nvidia, AMD and Intel all have big Computex keynotes, and companies like Acer, Arm and Gigabyte will all have a presence at the show.

So, ahead of the biggest computing event of the year, we wanted to sit down and think about what all of these companies have in store for us, as it's sure to be an eventful show, even if it's all online this year.

What is it? The biggest computing conference of the year

The biggest computing conference of the year When is it? May 31 - June 30 2021

May 31 - June 30 2021 Where is it? Online

Computex 2021 officially kicks off on May 31, and technically goes throughout the month of June. However, in terms of new launches, we're probably going to hear about most of them within the first week. That's when the big keynotes will be delivered, with Nvidia, Intel and AMD all delivering their keynotes on the first day.

We expect other manufacturers to announce new products throughout the first week, but news will likely dry up after that. Either way, we'll be sure to update this page with any big announcements throughout the entire month.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD at Computex 2021

AMD CEO Lisa Su is giving a keynote address at Computex 2021, which has definitely become a tradition. However, we're not quite sure what Team Red is going to have in store for us at Computex, given that all of its major generational products are already out.

It's possible that we'll see Radeon RX 6600 XT, though. We've seen a ton of rumors circling around over the last month, and Computex would be the perfect place to debut the assumed mainstream graphics card.

We also still haven't heard anything about its mobile graphics solutions for the best gaming laptops, even though they were hinted at all the way back at CES 2021. Could we get some AMD gaming laptops at Computex?

Another possibility - and we have no reason to believe this will actually happen - is Threadripper 5000. It has been a while since we've seen new high-end desktop (HEDT) processors from Team Red. This is a long shot, but we'd love to see it.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia at Computex 2021

Nvidia is headlining several keynotes throughout the first week of Computex 2021, but its the first one that you should pay attention to. Nvidia is calling its opening keynote "The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing, From Gaming to the Enterprise Data Center". So, while the event is definitely going to take a turn towards data centers and AI, gaming is absolutely going to be one of the focuses of the event.

We're just not sure what that actually means. We have seen a ton of rumors around the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, with rumored release dates for the week after Computex kicks off. So, definitely possible that Team Green will grace us with another graphics card that no one will actually be able to buy.

Beyond that, however, we expect to hear about the usual suspects, like new G-Sync displays, ray tracing and DLSS and how those technologies are changing video games forever. And, with E3 2021 taking place a couple weeks after Computex, we might get a hint about major upcoming games that will take advantage of Nvidia RTX tech.

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel at Computex 2021

Intel also has a major keynote on the first day of the event, but we aren't holding our breath for anything particularly exciting. Team Blue has already launched most of its major consumer products, with 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H and Rocket Lake-S already at large.

It's possible that Intel will throw a couple of surprises our way, though. Just like AMD, it's been a while since we've seen an HEDT launch from Intel, so we could see a hint there. We could also see Intel talking a little bit more about its Xe graphics, as it's still not competitive with discrete graphics from AMD or Nvidia. We've been hearing some rumblings about a high-end Intel Xe DG2, so hopefully we can see it in action at Computex 2021.