Computex 2020 is officially canceled due to Covid-19

Computex 2020 is no more, with the event now officially canceled due to the impact of coronavirus, and the organizers (TAITRA and TCA) making it clear that the next show will be in June 2021 in Taiwan.

The move is no surprise really, and perhaps even an inevitability given the situation with Covid-19. As Wccftech, which spotted this, reports, Taiwan has currently sealed off its borders to all foreign travelers, and only those with a residency permit are allowed to return to the country.

Previously, the event was rescheduled to September from the original intended date, which was early June (in fact, if it wasn’t for coronavirus, Computex would have just recently finished). Then we heard through the grapevine that some major tech players didn’t intend to go to Computex 2020, which was certainly an early indication that the event could be in trouble.

Coronavirus impact

In a press statement, the organizers said: “Many countries have imposed travel restrictions to help curb the spread of Covid-19. Computex stakeholders, including international exhibitors, visitors and media, may not be able to join the show consequently.

“Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), the organizers of Computex, therefore decided to reschedule Computex to 2021.”

The event will now happen on June 1 through to June 5 in 2021.

As we’ve already seen, there have been some online events organized in lieu of Computex, and there will be more of these coming, including a Computex Online 2D Exhibition which will kick off on September 28 in order to show off various exhibitors’ products.