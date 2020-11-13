Amazon Black Friday iPad Pro deals set new price records - again

iPad Pro deals are dropping prices on the most powerful tablets Apple has ever released - again.

We've seen prices flip flopping on these early Black Friday iPad deals from Amazon, but if you move fast you can grab 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pros for their lowest prices yet. Our top iPad Pro deal in the US, however, is this 256GB 12.9-inch model now available for $999 (was $1,099). It's taken a while for this model to drop past the standard $50 off we've been seeing over the last few weeks, but you can now grab it for its best price yet - and just $70 more than the 128GB model (also on sale) no less.

If you're in the UK, however, you're perfectly situated to take advantage of some of the best Black Friday iPad deals we've seen yet. The 12.9-inch 128GB model has just dropped to £895 (from a £969 RRP) - easily the best price yet considering we haven't seen it below £915 since release. However, it's worth noting that there's also an extra discount on the 256GB model, which you can now grab for £990 (was £1,069).

You'll find all of these iPad deals just below, but it's worth noting that we're also bringing you all the latest Black Friday iPad deals as they start to hit the shelves early this year. Plus, you can check out all the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far right here on TechRadar.

Below, you'll find the cheapest iPad Pro deals from across the web. We're bringing you the lowest prices from all your favorite retailers, comparing both the older 2018 and 2020 model. Plus, you'll find more Amazon Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar as well.

Black Friday deals are dropping a lot earlier this year, due to a number of factors that have arisen thanks to the global pandemic. Online competition is fierce this year, as brick and mortar stores are forced to bring more of their sales to the web to avoid heavy foot traffic over the November 27 weekend and Amazon has already made its move with Prime Day - itself delayed until October.

That late Amazon sales event effectively kicked off the Black Friday season across the US and UK, with retailers scrambling to offer similar savings to keep up with Amazon so close to the holidays. And that's the third reason we're seeing so many early offers this year - we're getting closer to Christmas and retailers are concerned about shipping times later on in the year.

All of that means offers like these Black Friday iPad deals are landing on our shelves a lot earlier than anticipated. So, should you pick up these deals or wait for November?

It's true, we're still likely to see the best iPad Pro deals over the official November shopping weekend. However, these are some of the lowest prices we've seen so far for this model, and they're starting to rival the 2018 model. November's offerings aren't guaranteed, therefore. We may see a price rise in the next few weeks, only for it to drop once again to this position over November, for example.

Our advice? If you spot a price you like, especially if it is the cheapest its ever been, we'd go for it now. While things may be a little cheaper in November, it's unlikely we'll see major discounts beyond these prices on the newest release and plus there'll be plenty more competition over those two days of Black Friday.