A new Half-Life game is in development, Valve confirms

We had heard whispers, and it turns out the rumors were true – game developer Valve is set to release Half-Life: Alyx.

In a tweet from the official Valve Twitter account, the company described the upcoming release as its “flagship VR game”.

We’re excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time.Can’t wait to share it with all of you! pic.twitter.com/BupFCxSrTw18 November 2019

So far, information about the new game is scant, but Valve will unveil further details about Half-Life: Alyx this Thursday, November 21 at 10am PT (6pm GMT / Friday, November 22 at 5am AEDT).

Those familiar with the Half-Life series may recognize the name Alyx from the game’s universe.

Alyx Vance is a young woman and prominent character who first appeared in Half-Life 2, where she was a major player in the human resistance against the Combine – and a close friend of the game’s main protagonist, Gordon Freeman.

Talk of a new Half-Life title kicked off when an alleged interview transcript between Valve executives was leaked online.

A quote from the leaked transcript credits a ‘Geoff’ – believed to be games broadcaster Geoff Keighley – as stating: "March 2020, 'Half-Life: Alyx' comin' out."

The same transcript also suggested the VR game would be revealed at The Game Awards on December 12 – however Valve’s new tweet suggests it may be unveiled much sooner than anticipated.

The announcement of a ‘flagship’ VR game follows Valve’s release of its own dedicated VR headset – the Valve Index – earlier this year.

When the Index was first announced, the company stated it would be releasing a flagship VR game before the end of the year – and it certainly seems like Half-Life: Alyx is it. Whatever the case, we’ll know more this Thursday.