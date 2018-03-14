A 2018 Splinter Cell listing has appeared on Amazon

Splinter Cell may be a stealth video game series but its next possible release is anything but at the moment. On Amazon Canada a listing appeared recently for Splinter Cell 2018 and though it’s since been taken down an eagle-eyed Redditor spotted it and a screenshot lives on.

Though the listing didn’t have images, release date, or synopsis, the item model number on the site included E3 which suggests this is when the game will first be announced.

Given that we don’t actually have any confirmation a Splinter Cell game is coming this year and it’s possible Amazon could have been putting up the listing as some kind of placeholder (an oddly specific choice though Splinter Cell may be) this remains a rumor for now.

Not so stealthy

However, it does tie in neatly with previous rumors that the series would be returning this year. Back in 2016 there were rumors that Sam Fisher’s voice actor, Michael Ironside, was back at Ubisoft working on an unconfirmed project. Then, in 2017 Ubisoft’s CEO was quite clear during E3 that the publisher hadn’t forgotten the series.

Outside of these rumors, the time just feels right – the last Splinter Cell game was released all the way back in 2013 at the tail end of the previous generation and Ghost Recon Wildlands is continuing to do well for Ubisoft. We’d say it’s about time the Splinter Cell side of the Tom Clancy brand made its way onto PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.