2020 Amazon Fire TV Sticks get early Black Friday deals at Argos

We're a few weeks out from the main event yet, but Argos Black Friday deals are already slashing the prices of Fire Sticks down to some of their most affordable prices we've yet seen. They're a great way of adding some streaming smarts to dumb TVs, unlocking loads of catch-up options with these Black Friday deals.

Kicking off with the brand new 2020 Fire Stick Lite, it's had its price slashed to just £19.99, down from £29.99. Amazon's entry-level streamer offers all the usual streaming apps, including Amazon voice control, and just scrimps on 4K resolutions, making it great for a second-room TV.

However, is you're after the 4K model, there's a £20 price cut we're seeing right now bringing the Fire TV Stick 4K UHD model to its lowest-ever price at £29.99. It's also £29.99 down from £49.99 at Amazon, too.

Similar price cuts can be found for the 2020 standard Amazon Fire TV Stick, with its more advanced remote (was £39.99, now £24.99) and the top-tier Amazon Fire TV Cube has a whopping saving, bringing its price down to £69.99 with a big £40 saving.

We're rounding up all these Fire Stick deals just below, along with some US options.

Argos Black Friday Fire Stick deals in the UK

Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £19.99 at Argos

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite gets an early price cut right now - with £10 off the cheapest model available. There are no TV controls on this budget version, but you'll also find discounts on the main Fire Stick and 4K model this week as well. Also available at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Argos

If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps. Also available at at AmazonView Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 2020: £39.99 £24.99 at Argos

The updated version of the standard Amazon Fire TV stick gets its first price cut, and it's a considerable one at £15 off. While it doesn't have 4K capabilities, it is equipped with the means to control your TV's audio, which the Lite model isn't.View Deal

Fire TV Cube 4K: £109.99 £69.99 at Argos

It's a little older, being a 2019 model, but the Fire TV Cube remains Amazon's most-advanced streaming device. It offers all the leading AV tools, including Dolby Atmos audio, and acts as an Alexa speaker in its own right, with a built in mic.View Deal

Black Friday Fire Stick deals in the US

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut at Amazon. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

