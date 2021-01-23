Watching Super Bowl 2021 on Fire Stick: all you need to know

Is there anything quite like the Super Bowl? We don't think so. As one of the most hyped events in the worldwide sporting calendar it's practically unmissable, and while the 2021 Super Bowl might be a little different to what we're used to, there's still plenty to get excited about.

If you're not one of the lucky 22,000 fans who've secured tickets to the actual event on February 7, it's quite possible that you'll be watching Super Bowl 2021 on Fire Stick. And, while you might think you'll need an awkward workaround, getting the Super Bowl on Fire Stick is as easy as pie.

So, below we'll run down exactly what you need to do to live stream Super Bowl on your Fire Stick, no matter what country you're in.

Who will make it to the big one? Get an NFL live stream to find out

What is Fire Stick?

Well, you probably already know, so we'll make this swift.

The Fire TV Stick is an Android-based streaming device made by Amazon that can plug into just about anything with an HDMI port and turn it into a Smart TV.

Almost every streaming provider has a dedicated Fire Stick app, which means no matter who you subscribe to in order to watch Super Bowl 2021, you'll be able to get dedicated streaming support. Plus, the fact that it's Android-based means it's a pretty powerful bit of kit in its own right, with full support for things like web browsing and VPNs.

It's worth noting that the Fire Stick doesn't provide any content itself – it's just a way of watching your existing subscriptions wherever you want.

Discover today's best cheap Amazon Fire Stick prices and deals

(Image credit: Future)

Watching the Super Bowl on your Fire Stick in the US

Super Bowl broadcast rights rotate each year, and this year it's the turn of CBS. What that means is that Super Bowl LV will be available on the CBS channel on your TV, as well as the CBS Sports app.

That last option is what Fire Stick owners should be paying attention to. The CBS Sports app is available on your Fire TV Stick from the Amazon Appstore. All you need to do is log in with your cable details and get watching.

If you've well and truly cut the cord, there are a number of digital TV services that include CBS in their packages. We'd recommend fuboTV as our first choice for watching the Super Bowl on Fire Stick, but there other providers such as YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV that also include CBS and offer Amazon apps.

To get watching, all you need to do is sign up, download the corresponding app your Fire Stick, sign in, and crack a beer (or a Coke). It's as simple as that.

Watching the Super Bowl on Fire Stick outside the US

If you're outside the US, your Super Bowl watching mileage may vary.

American football fans in the UK are probably treated best of all, with absolutely free coverage thanks to the BBC. It's also available on Sky and Now TV, and all of these providers have excellent Fire Stick apps available in the Appstore.

In Canada, specialist sports streaming service DAZN has coverage, and also boasts a quality Fire TV app. The Super Bowl will also be streaming on CTV and TSN, although out of those two, only CTV has a Fire Stick app.

Australian fans also appear to have it fairly good. Although neither Foxtel nor streaming service Kayo appear to currently have Fire Stick apps, Super Bowl 2021 will be available for free on Channel 7, which offers the 7Plus app on Fire Stick. So, although you might feel aggrieved that you're paying for a service that you can't use on your Fire Stick, at least you'll be able to watch the Super Bowl free of charge.

Watching Super Bowl outside your home country

Get Super Bowl on Fire Stick anywhere (Image credit: ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN is our #1 recommendation for accessing NBC outside the US. With excellent speeds, unrivalled location spoofing power and easy-to-use apps, it's the perfect choice. Plus, TechRadar readers can now claim three months free on any 12-month plan.

If, for whatever reason, you're planning to be abroad come February 7, there's a quick and easy way to get access to streaming services you'd otherwise be blocked from using outside your home country.

All you need to do is get set up with the best VPN – we recommend ExpressVPN as our top Fire Stick VPN – and change your location to back home. By doing that you'll trick your streaming provider into thinking you're in your home country, and it'll let you watch the Super Bowl using the services you pay for (or even for free!).

So, for example, if you're from the US and you know you'll be in Canada for the Super Bowl, all you need to do is install the ExpressVPN app on your Fire Stick, connect to a US server, and then open up the CBS app or fuboTV.

By doing that, you'll be able to access all the US content you want – not just the Super Bowl – even though it's usually not available across the border. Simple!

Plus, if you don't have a subscription that allows you to watch it in the first place, it might be worth hopping on a server that'll allow you access to 7Plus, BBC iPlayer or any other app that's broadcasting the Super Bowl for free. However, be aware of any other restrictions these services impose, like the BBC's mandatory TV licence.