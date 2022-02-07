Watching Super Bowl 2022 on Sling TV: all you need to know

With Super Bowl LVI rapidly approaching, finding a reliable way to get a Super Bowl live stream is becoming a priority for anyone planning on hosting a party, or simply staying in to catch the Big One.

Top of the pile for many will be over-the-top streaming service Sling TV, which offers an effective and affordable way to view a selection of essential networks without the commitment of a traditional cable plan. And, perhaps most importantly, is currently available to watch with a three-day free trial!

Here, we'll be running down whether Sling TV is the best choice for catching the Super Bowl, how much it'll cost you, what devices you can use your subscription on, and what other options are available for February 13.

Is Super Bowl 2022 on Sling TV?

This year's Super Bowl is being broadcast on NBC, and good news – Sling TV carries the network.

Sling TV has two plans, Orange and Blue, each of which have a different selection of networks tailored to what you want to watch. To get the Super Bowl, you'll need to sign up for Sling TV Orange, due to the fact it's the only plan that carries NBC, along with the NFL network, FX, and MSNBC.

Sling Orange also allows three concurrent streams at once, so if you plan on having the big game on more than one screen, that's perfectly possible.

It's worth noting that while Sling Orange carries NBC and therefore the Super Bowl, for general sports fanatics Sling Blue may be the better plan, because you'll get all the ESPN channels. For the full gamut of networks, you'll need to get both Orange and Blue.

How much is it to see the Super Bowl on Sling TV?

Sling TV's biggest draw is its pricing. It's much more affordable than rival cord-cutting services like FuboTV plans or watching the Super Bowl on YouTube TV (although with Sling you do miss out on any local channels unless you have an antenna), with the Orange and Blue plans each costing a flat $35 a month. If you want both, you'll get a discount and pay $50 a month.

If you're just looking to catch the Super Bowl, though, you don't need to pay a dime – Sling TV is currently offering a three-day free trial on all of its plans. That means you can sign up no earlier than Friday, watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, and if you don't feel like carrying on your subscription, you can cancel and be no worse off.

Another bonus of Sling over traditional cable is the fact that you can start watching immediately and you're not tied into any long contracts. You simply pay month-to-month, and if you know you won't be watching much TV for a few weeks, you can cancel with no fuss, then pick right up again when you fancy it.

(Image credit: Sling TV)

What devices are compatible with Sling TV?

Sling TV is compatible with just about every mainstream streaming device, smart TV, and computer OS.

You'll be able to stream from the Sling TV site with an Windows or Mac PC, and apps are available for Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android and Android TV, TiVo, Xfinity, and even more.

For a full list, head through to Sling's page on supported devices, but you can be pretty sure that whatever you're using, you'll be covered.

Where else can I see the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on NBC, meaning that any cable plan or streaming service that has access to the network will allow you to watch the action.

Sling TV may be cheap (or, with that trial period, even free) but for more comprehensive sports coverage, FuboTV may be a better fit – and the service also currently offers a free trial, too.

If you're looking to get NBC coverage on a budget, the network's own Peacock streaming service costs from just $4.99 a month, which includes live streams of all its sporting events, including the Super Bowl. However, to go ad-free, you'll have to upgrade to the $9.99 a month Plus plan.

Other options include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and AT&T TV. And, of course, if you've got a cable package that carries NBC, then you'll be able to watch without signing up to a cord-cutting alternative.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Icon Sportswire)

Watching the Super Bowl on Sling TV outside the US

Sling TV is only available for those in the States – or, at least, those who have access to a US credit card.

However, it's also worth noting that even if you're a paying Sling TV customer you won't be able to use your Sling subscription if you're abroad. If you've mistimed a holiday or business trip, that could mean you won't be able to catch the Super Bowl on the service.

There's a simple way around this, though. By using a VPN, you can virtually change your location and make Sling TV think that you're back in the States – and by doing this, you can get watching the Super Bowl on Sling TV no matter where you are in the world.