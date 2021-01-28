Watching Super Bowl 2021 on YouTube TV: All you need to know

While it won't be quite what we're used to, it's safe to say Super Bowl LV will be unlike anything else we've seen before. And with more people than ever having to sort themselves out with a Super Bowl live stream at home rather than watching it in bars or with friends, getting set up with a quality streaming service is more important than ever.

Competing with the best of them is YouTube TV, Google's TV service that delivers great sports coverage alongside a whole host of national and local networks plus premium features like unlimited DVR, wide device support and three simultaneous streams.

So, here we'll be running down why – or why not – YouTube TV should be your streaming provider of choice come Super Bowl 2021. And, if you haven't already, it might just help you cut the cord for good.

What is YouTube TV?

Essentially, YouTube TV is YouTube's live TV streaming option, competing with the likes of Hulu, FuboTV and traditional cable subscriptions. And, it offers a great selection of over 85 channels plus some useful extras.

For sports buffs it'll be appealing, with four ESPN channels, MLB, NBA, NFL and more, and you'll also get the big hitters such as ABC, NBC, Fox, HBO, and, most importantly for football fans, CBS, which is broadcasting Super Bowl 2021.

Picking your YouTube TV plan is as easy as can be – there's only one. For $64.99 you'll get every one of the 85+ channels on offer, meaning you won't have to hand over any extra cash should you want to watch a show that you can't access on your plan. Plus, unlimited DVR storage and excellent local network coverage makes it a tempting alternative.

The best bit? Much like competition from FuboTV et al, YouTube TV offers a seven-day free trial, meaning you'll be able to watch Super Bowl 2021 without spending a cent.

(Image credit: OpturaDesign/Shutterstock)

On what devices can you watch YouTube TV?

With a YouTube TV account, you’ll be able to access the Super Bowl on a wide range of devices.

it's available on PC and Mac in your web browser, iOS and Android tablets and smartphones, Android TV and most other smart TVs, Google Chromecast, Roku and Roku TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, and Xbox One & Series X.

Watching Super Bowl LV with (or without) YouTube TV

Super Bowl broadcast rights are shared between three different companies – CBS, NBC, and Fox – with each getting the rights to one out of every three Super Bowls. Super Bowl LV will be shown on CBS, which is part of the YouTube TV's roster. YouTube TV also supports both NBC and Fox, so you'll have access to every Super Bowl as long as you maintain an active subscription.

That said, you won’t necessarily need a YouTube TV account to watch the big game. CBS last broadcast the Super Bowl in 2019, and that game was available for free in the CBS Sports app and on the CBS website. While the network hasn’t explicitly confirmed that the game will be streamed for free in 2021, we don’t expect its past approach to change for Super Bowl LV. Of course, you can also watch the Super Bowl with an antenna connection.

And if you already subscribe to services like CBS All Access, Hulu, FuboTV or AT&T TV Now, then you'll be able to see the Super Bowl on CBS on those, too.

Watching the Super Bowl on YouTube TV outside the US

Unfortunately for residents of other countries, YouTube TV plans are only available to users from the US – or, at least, with a US credit card.

If you're not in the States when February 7 rolls around, even if you're a paid-up YouTube TV subscriber you won't be able to access the service. However, if you use a VPN, you can trick the provider into thinking you're in the country, which will then allow you to watch the Super Bowl as if you were sat in your own living room.