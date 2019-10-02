Microsoft October 2019 Event live stream: how to watch the new Surface launch online

When is the Microsoft October 2019 event? The Microsoft October 2019 event is set to start on Wednesday October 2 at 10AM EDT / 7AM PDT / 3PM BST or 12AM AEST Thursday October 3. How long will the event last? That varies from year-to-year, but we're expecting it to be around an hour and a half.

The Microsoft October 2019 event is happening on October 2 in New York, and a recent spate of rumors suggest that Microsoft will be launching a load of new Surface devices, including the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3.

We'll be there at the launch, but if you want to watch along live, then this guide to how to watch the Microsoft October 2019 event will give you all the information you need.

Microsoft will be broadcasting a live stream of the October 2019 event, and we'll be running a live blog as well, so even if you can't watch the video live, you can keep up to date with all the latest breaking news from the Microsoft October 2019 Surface event.

As we'll be at the event in New York, we should be getting some time with the new hardware after they have been announced, so keep an eye on the TechRadar homepage for our hands-on impressions.

How to watch the Microsoft October 2019 event live stream

Microsoft is streaming the October 2019 Surface event on YouTube from its Surface channel, and we've embedded it below, so you can watch it right here!

The October 2019 Event live stream will also be broadcast on Microsoft's website for the event.

The easiest way to watch it is through a web browser on your PC or smartphone. Thankfully, Microsoft doesn't force you to use its Edge web browser to view the live stream – so you can also use Chrome, Firefox or the web browser of your choice.

How to keep up with the Microsoft October 2019 event on Twitter

Another good way to keep up with all the news from the Microsoft October 2019 event is to keep an eye on Twitter.

As we mentioned, we'll be at the event, so keep an eye on the TechRadar Twitter account for news, opinions and more.

The Microsoft Twitter account and Surface Twitter account are also worth following during the event.

It looks like the hashtag #MicrosoftEvent could be used, so keep an eye on that as well to see what people are talking about.

Follow TechRadar's live blog

If you can't watch along live, we have a Microsoft Surface October 2019 event live blog showing you exactly what Microsoft is announcing as soon as it happens. Even if you plan to watch the stream, we'd still recommend following along on TechRadar too!

We'll add the link to our live blog a few hours before the event starts, so check back here soon.