Microsoft Surface October 2019 event live blog: the latest Surface releases live from New York

The Microsoft October 2019 Event kicks off today, and we expect the Redmond company to show off its latest and greatest Surface hardware, with plenty of rumors suggesting that we'll see the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and a completely new product dubbed ‘Centaurus’ at the event.

We're attending the Microsoft October 2019 Event in New York City, and we'll be bringing you the latest news, reviews and opinions in this live blog.

The event itself starts on October 2 at 10AM EDT / 7AM PDT / 3PM BST or 12AM AEST Thursday October 3, and you can watch along live – check out our guide on how to watch the Microsoft October 2019 Event for more information.

And make sure you keep refreshing this live blog, as we'll be updating it constantly throughout the day in the run up to the October 2019 Event – and during it as well.

Microsoft Surface October 2019 event live blog

All times in Eastern Daylight Time

05:03 - Today's the big day for Microsoft as it gets ready to host its October 2019 Event later on. It's super early in New York City – but we're excited to bring all the latest news about what Microsoft has in store. Also, the UK team is currently handling live blog duties, and it's 10:03am here.