How to watch Crufts: live stream the 2022 best in show dogs online for free

Crufts – where else can you witness 20,000 dogs all having their day? The 118th edition of the most barking mad spectacle on earth is finally here. Whether you're batty for beagles or dotty for dachshunds, you'll find the very finest in pedigree pups right. Read on as we explain how to watch Crufts live stream its every session online and wherever you are, with free coverage online in the UK and around the world.

Crufts FREE live stream: All4 | YouTube (may require VPN)

Crufts live stream 2022 Dates: Thursday, March 10 - Sunday, March 13 (full schedule below) Venue: National Exhibition Centre, Solihull, England FREE UK stream: All 4 FREE global stream: YouTube Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It’s amazing to think that two years have passed since wire-haired dachshund Maisie charmed her way to the Best in Show award on those tiny little legs.

Of course, it’s not just about the grand finale, with the world’s finest dogs and their loyal humans first set to compete across a range of disciplines, from the wonderful heelwork to music segment, through agility and its mesmerising weaves, the occasionally excruciating obedience championships, to the ever-thrilling flyball sprint relay.

And if it all gets a little too high-octane, you might want to grab the hankies for the Kennel Club Dog Hero Award, which recognises some of the most devoted dogs around. Also on the cards is the final of Scruffts, which is Crufts for crossbreeds.

Whether you’ll be tuning in with your own four-legged friend or simply pining for one, there’s no other show quite like it, and here's how to get a Crufts live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Crufts for FREE in the UK

In the UK, Crufts is being shown for FREE on Channel 4 and More4. That means you can also watch online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service, which is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. The show runs from Thursday to Sunday, and you can scroll down for the full schedule. You may need to switch to the YouTube coverage below if More4 does not televise every session. This may require a VPN if geo-blocked. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

How to watch 2022 Crufts live stream FREE from outside the UK

For everyone else, Crufts 2022 is being live streamed on YouTube. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. If, for whatever reason, you find yourself in a territory where the YouTube stream is blocked, then you might want to try a VPN, as per the instructions below.

How to watch a 2022 Crufts live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you might find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

All times are given in GMT. Subtract 5 hours for ET, 8 hours for PT; add 11 hours for AEDT.

Thursday, March 10

Flyball team quarter-finals – 3pm-4pm (Channel 4)

Small/medium agility – 6.30pm-8pm (More4)

Flyball; Freestyle heelwork to music – 8pm-9pm (Channel 4)

Friday, March 11

Heelwork to music – 3pm-4pm (Channel 4)

Agility finals; Terrier group judging – 6.30pm-7.45pm (More4)

Flyball; Agility finals; Hounds group judging – 8pm-9pm (Channel 4)

Saturday, March 12

Flyball semi-finals; Agility finals; Heelwork to music finals – 3pm-6pm (Channel 4)

Utility and toy group judging; Scruffts – 7pm-9pm (Channel 4)

Sunday, March 13