The best OnePlus 6T deals in November 2018

The OnePlus 6T is here, and as expected is the company's best phone yet. The phone has kept everything that worked about the OnePlus 6 and improved on the issues - and OnePlus 6T deals are now available to order.

Editor's Pick Limited Time Offer OnePlus 6T (Black) Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Network: O2

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

4GB data

Colour: Black £60 upfront £29 /mth SAVE £10 WITH CODE 10OFF View at Mobiles.co.uk

While the phone is definitely an incremental improvement on their previous release, not much has changed. OnePlus has kept a similar design, the same processor, similar resolutions and offers the exact same two colours. So far, so samey.

However, the OnePlus 6T also throws in a bunch of new features to warrant the raised price tag. The phone comes with a beefed up 3700mAh battery, an on-screen fingerprint scanner and a higher resolution camera.

Check out our interactive price comparison to find your perfect OnePlus 6T deal - ranging from massive data needs to the lowest price. If you want the handset on its own, without committing to a contract, we've got the best price and where to find that as well.

Not convinced the OnePlus 6T is for you? Check out the best flagship phones of 2018 with the best mobile phones of this year.

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 7 of 82 deals ? Sort By Recommended OnePlus 6T (Black) 1 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data £60 upfront £29 /mth View at Mobiles.co.uk 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage SAVE £10 WITH CODE 10OFF Learn More OnePlus 6T (Black) 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 15GB data £14.99 upfront £34 /mth View at Mobiles.co.uk 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage SAVE £10 WITH CODE 10OFF Learn More OnePlus 6T (Black) 3 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 10GB data £54.99 upfront £32 /mth View at Mobiles.co.uk 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage SAVE £10 WITH CODE 10OFF Learn More OnePlus 6T 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £79 upfront £30 /mth View at Vodafone Ltd 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More OnePlus 6T 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data £29 upfront £36 /mth View at Vodafone Ltd 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More OnePlus 6T (Black) 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 20GB data £19 upfront £38 /mth View at buymobiles.net 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More OnePlus 6T (Black) 7 1000 mins Unlimited texts 2GB data £99.99 upfront £29.99 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Load more deals

Unlocked OnePlus 6T SIM-free deals

The OnePlus 6T is available SIM-free via Amazon, with prices starting at £499 for the 128GB/6GB configuration. If that's not quite enough storage for you and you're willing to spend a bit more, maybe the £579 256GB/8GB variant is more up your street.

If you have that kind of cash sitting around, it's well worth trying to figure out the best SIM only deals for your needs, as you could end up saving a packet overall. They start from under five pounds per month and give much more flexibility than getting locked into a contract.

Showing 4 of 7 deals ? Sort By Recommended OnePlus 6T (Refurbished Gold) 1 Shipping from Free £259 View OnePlus 6T (Black) 2 £499 View OnePlus 6T (Black) 3 £529 View OnePlus 6T (Black) 4 £579 Preorder Load more deals

OnePlus 6T review in brief

High end specs for a low end price

Screen size: 6.41-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Weight: 185g | Rear camera: 16MP and 20MP | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | RAM: 6/8/8GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Battery: 3,700mAh

Powerful all-day battery

On-screen finger print scanner

Very fast wired charging

No wireless charging

No 3.55m headphone jack

The 6T is an all-round great phone and one of the cheapest 2018 flagship phones on the market. If you are looking for a great phone that won't break the bank this could be it.

While it is a lot cheaper than other top phones there are a few features you will be missing out on. There is no 3.55m headphone jack, no wireless charging and a lack of water proofing. It very clearly makes up for these flaws with a great display, a high-end feel and a camera far above its price range.

It's possible to criticise the lack of expandable storage, but with in-built storage that goes up to 256GB, storage isn't something you'll be worrying about. It's worth noting that it doesn't have an official IP rating or a microSD card slot, but otherwise this looks to be a great flagship phone for a great price.

Read TechRadar's full OnePlus 6T review here