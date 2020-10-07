iPhone 12 deals: what should you expect to pay for pre-orders in the UK?

The release of Apple's new iPhone 12 is edging closer and closer with expected launch dates now within weeks of arrival. But the big question that still looms is how much it is actually going to cost?

While nothing concrete has landed, almost all of the specs and designs have been leaked in some form. The names are expected to be the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, Pro and 12 Pro Max - keeping in line with Apple's confusing naming system.

As for features, it's all very Apple. A market-leading processor, some high-end camera abilities, a stylish body and - unfortunately one of Apple's worse traits - a slightly weaker battery life.

Of course, all of this is completely down to rumours and leaks right now and no concrete details have been announced. That also means that we don't yet definitely know how much iPhone 12 deals will cost.

However, we've seen a lot of phone launches at this point and have become pretty adept at working out how much a device will cost you. With that in mind, we've taken previous launches, leaks and a general sense of how the market is looking to give some handy price expectations below.

See Apple's other devices with our iPhone deals guide

When will iPhone 12 deals be on pre-order?

Mark your calendars, while the date had been heavily suggested and leaked as October 13, Apple has now confirmed it, sending out the invites to the event.

The event will be streamed live on the Apple website at 6pm BST or if you don't have time to watch it, we'll be providing updates on the TechRadar website all day.

Of course, the launch of the iPhone 12 does coincide with Amazon Prime Day so if you were hoping to grab some tech bargains you'll have a very busy day set up!

While it hasn't been announced what day pre-orders will go live, it is looking most likely that it will be Friday, October 16, giving you a couple of days to decide if the Apple you saw on screen is the one you want in your pocket.

Be the first to hear about the best iPhone 12 contracts We'll send you pre-order details and the best iPhone 12 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Will iPhone 12 deals come with a freebie?

It is unlikely that Apple will go as big on freebies as a lot of Android brands do. Where Google and Samsung throw in free headphones, smartwatches and more, Apple is more likely to include a subscription to one of its services.

Expect subscriptions to Apple TV, Apple Arcade or even its latest bundle Apple One - bundling in a host of services for one fee. Due to its recent release, this is the free gift we'd expect Apple to go with.

How much will the iPhone 12 cost SIM-free?

Unfortunately, Apple has not announced the pricing of iPhone 12 deals and as a brand, Apple is pretty good at keeping every bit of information secret until the big reveal.

However, we can make some astute observations based on leaks, previous launches and the general direction that the phone market is taking.

The majority of leaks around the iPhone 12 point to a price around £749 for the smallest model - roughly the same price as last year's iPhone 11. Prices then go up to around £849 for the iPhone 12 Max and the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max push in excess of £1,000.

This lines up well with prices from previous devices. iPhone 11 deals cost £729, the Pro £1,049 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max finished the range at £1,149. All of the phone brands recently have been keeping prices roughly in the ranges of the launch from the previous year.

The iPhone 11 came in slightly less than the XR from before and Apple will likely be aware of not releasing the most expensive phone on the market. Apple could of course surprise us and do something like Google did with Pixel 5 deals - bringing the SIM-free price way below the brand's flagship from before.

TechRadar predicts the best iPhone 12 deals on contract:

While we can't say for certain what iPhone 12 contracts will look like, we can take a pretty close guess. We would imagine EE or Vodafone will be the networks with the best value and that is how it has been in the past with iPhone launches.

On more expensive devices, we tend to see larger amounts of data available with contracts. With this in mind, expect to receive 30GB+ on most deals. The exception being on contracts with low monthly costs and high upfront costs which tend to offer lower data plans.

Based on this information and the kind of SIM-free prices that are being leaked and expected so far, we would expect an iPhone 12 contract to look something like:

iPhone 12 | EE | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

We would expect pre-ordered iPhone 12 contracts to look a bit like this. With no upfront costs, you'd be expecting to pay £46 onwards, with a price in the realms of £48 a month to be expected. However, due to the devices recent launch and its price, you are likely going to be getting a lot of data across contracts. Unfortunately, most deals on pre-order do tend to be quite expensive. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,152