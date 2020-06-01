The best iPhone 11 deals in June 2020

iPhone 11 deals, for the large majority of people, will be the best option from Apple right now. It sits comfortably in the middle, not wildly expensive and over-kill but still packed with essential features.

We're happy to wager that this will be the new iPhone that will suit most people. Of the trio of new handsets, iPhone 11 deals come in at a far lower price tag, while still offering the majority of specs seen in the two more powerful iPhone 11 models.

And yet, despite that lower price tag, this is still a major upgrade on last year's phone. However, If you're looking for more power, more cameras and the latest cutting edge tech then you'll want to head over to our iPhone Pro deals page instead.

Inside this phone, Apple has crammed in a 3110mAh battery, a CPU that Apple claims is the fastest in any smartphone ever and ramped up the camera abilities. There is now a wide angle lens and telescopic lens for your benefits.

Prices on the iPhone 11 seem to be shooting up and down rapidly. Affordable one minute, expensive the next - keeping track of prices and seizing a good offer is the best way to get your hands on it.

So if you're ready to compare iPhone 11 deals you're in the right place. Below we've compared all of the available offers on Apple's latest affordable flagship so you can find your best price, either on contract or SIM-free.

Compare iPhone 11 deals

Top 5 iPhone 11 deals in the UK

iPhone 11 | EE | £130 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

EE your ideal choice for a new phone contract? This deal will be the obvious way to go. It costs just £36 a month and through the use of the code 10OFF, £130 upfront. That's an excellent price to be paying for the 45GB of data you're getting each month. Total cost over 24 months is £994



Get this stellar EE contract from Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 11 | O2 | £42.99 upfront | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

The iPhone 11 on O2 has gone through a bit of a price rise recently, making it a less than affordable option. Now, this looks like the best value. Offering 5GB of data at a price of £41 a month and £42.99 upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1,011



Get a top combination of bills from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 11 256GB | EE | £59.99 upfront | 125GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

Expensive? Yes. One of the best iPhone 11 deals around? Also a resounding yes. Firstly, it's on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network. Move past that and there's a huge 125GB of data on offer and 256GB of storage meaning this is perfect for both streamers and those who like to save all of their content. Total cost over 24 months is £1331.99



Get excellent bills on EE with Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 11 | Three | £39 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited texts and minutes | £40pm

If you go with Three you'll be able to get a whopping 100GB of data for just £40 a month. That paired with the upfront spend of £39 makes this an all-round excellent offer, especially considering we've seen it steadily drop in price to this point in the past few weeks. Total cost over 24 months is £999



Go big with this offer from Three Mobile

iPhone 11 | Vodafone | £67.99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £51pm

Need unlimited data on the iPhone 11? This will be the deal to go for. Yes, it is a lot more than most iPhone 11 deals, getting nearer to the Pro in price. However, those £51 a month bills cut away the worries over running out of data, no matter what you're using your phone for. Total cost over 24 months is £1,291.99



Get the best iPhone 11 deal available right now

Trading in your old phone for money off the iPhone 11:

Looking to sneak the above costs down on the iPhone 11, luckily this is easy to do. If you've still got your previous phone and its in good nick you can sell it on platforms like Sellmymobile.

It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.

In terms of what you can earn, taking the iPhone 8 as an example, you can get up to £183 for a working device or £98 for a completely broken device. Or if you have an iPhone 8, you could earn up to £116.

Head to Sellmymobile.com to see how much you can get for your old phone

iPhone 11 review

iPhone 11 review in brief

A surprisingly affordable new phone from Apple

Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 828 x 1792 | Rear camera: 12 + 12MP | OS: iOS 13 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 3110mAh | Weight: 194g

Vibrant display

Upgraded dual cameras

increased battery power

Not hugely different to last year

While the iPhone 11 isn't hugely different to last year's iPhone XR, it has made improvements in all of the most crucial areas. That means an upgrade to a dual camera set-up, with wide angle lens and optical zooms. An increased battery capacity of 3110mAh and what Apple is claiming to be the 'fastest CPU ever in a smartphone'.

They've managed to cram all of that in while also dropping down the price, impressive right?



Read our full iPhone 11 review

iPhone 11 deals: FAQ

Should I upgrade to the Pro/Pro Max?

This is a difficult question to answer as it very much depends how much you need from a phone. If you're looking to go all out on your next phone with large screens, giant batteries and top-notch cameras, the Pro Max is clearly the way to go.

However, and this is a biggie...iPhone 11 Pro deals are a lot more expensive and the larger Pro Max is on a whole other level. If the iPhone 11 feels just in your price range, don't push your luck!

What are the closest Android competitors to iPhone 11 deals?

So you're thinking of joining the dark side? Android has a number of devices in similar builds, specs, designs and prices to the iPhone 11 but Samsung and Huawei probably have the closest choices:

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals:

Samsung's latest works in a trio just like Apple's range. While the S20 came out a year after the iPhone 11, offering some newer specs, it isn't a whole lot more expensive. The S20 will land you 5G capabilities, more intuitive software, a larger battery and a better display. The iPhone 11 arguably has the better camera in quality and video and the more powerful processor.



Huawei P30 Pro deals:

The Huawei P30 Pro has one major factor going for it - a really low price. Coming in way under the iPhone 11, you'll be saving a lot of money while getting a similar handset. It won't be quite as fast but its camera is up there if not better than Apple's, it has no notch and a better battery.

Is the iPhone SE worth considering against the iPhone 11?

These are two entirely different handsets. The iPhone SE will be the ideal option for anyone who wants something affordable and doesn't mind taking a drop in specs to get it.

Yes, it has the same A13 Bionic chip that the iPhone 11 has and it has a powerful camera but in most ways, it will be a far weaker device...with a much lower price tag.

The iPhone 11 on the other hand is one of Apple's most powerful handsets with an excellent camera, stylish design, high-definition display and more.

Why go for the iPhone 11?

Not only is it the most affordable of Apple's latest trio but the iPhone 11 is also an iPhone that offers one of the world's fastest processors in the A13 Bionic chip, a top display and an impeccable camera.

Yes, you can put a bit more cash upfront and go for the Pro or Pro Max but the affordability of the iPhone 11 is its real selling point.