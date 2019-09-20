The best iPhone 11 deals in September 2019

Apple has launched the device, impressing us with its speedy CPU, 4K video and affordable pricing. And now, pre-orders are over, meaning you can now officially buy iPhone 11 deals.

As the most affordable of the three new iPhones (by a long way) this feels like the go to option for most people considering one of Apple's new trio of phones. iPhone 11 deals are even cheaper than what we saw from the iPhone XR on launch.

And yet, despite that lower price tag, this is still a major upgrade on last year's phone. However, If you're looking for more power, more cameras and the latest cutting edge tech then you'll want to head over to our iPhone Pro and Pro Max deals page instead.

Inside this phone, Apple has crammed in a 3110mAh battery, a CPU that Apple claims is the fastest in any smartphone ever and ramped up the camera abilities. There is now a wide angle lens and telescopic lens for your benefits.

Through the pre-order period, we saw offers with monthly bills dropping below £30 (with some large upfront costs of course) and now that the phone is available to buy, we can expect that price to drop even further!

Adding to the pretty impressive affordable pricing on offer, Apple is offering a year long subscription to its brand new Apple TV+ service, a subscription that would normally cost you £4.99 a month. You can find out more about this below.

So if you're ready to compare iPhone 11 deals you're in the right place. Below we've compared all of the available offers on Apple's latest affordable flagship so you can find your best price, either on contract or SIM-free.

Compare iPhone 11 deals

Top 5 iPhone 11 deals in the UK

iPhone 11 | O2 | £265 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

We were not expecting to see monthly bills as cheap as this on the iPhone 11 so this is a very pleasant surprise! Yes, you do have to pay a quite high £275 upfront but considering that is followed by bills of just £29, we'd say that is a fair price to pay. And, you're even getting 12GB of data a month with this deal. Total cost over 24 months is £961



Get excellent monthly bills from Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 11 | EE | £180 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

We know that for a lot of people, you will instantly look for what is on offer from EE when you find your ideal iPhone 11 deal and so far, this is looking like the contract to go for. To get EE's superfast 4G speeds and 30GB of data, you just need to pay £190 upfront and £36 a month. While that might sound like a lot, it is actually pretty affordable for what you're getting. Total cost over 24 months is £1,044



Get this stellar EE contract from Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 11 | O2 | £115 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

Unlike the above O2 offer, this contract splits the bills perfectly between upfront spending and monthly. With an upfront cost of £115 (with our code 10OFF) you don't have to spend too much upfront and the £38 a month is a similar story. Total cost over 24 months is £1,027



Get the perfect combination of bills from Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 11 | Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited texts and minutes | £44pm

After cutting its prices, this is now looking like a pretty affordable way to get a load of data on the impressive iPhone 11. You're paying £44 a month and just £49 upfront to get a massive 100GB of data, not bad for a phone just out of pre-orders! Total cost over 24 months is £1,105



Go big with this offer from Three Mobile

iPhone 11 | Vodafone | £47.99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £45pm

For some, the only way worth going will be completely unlimited data. That means no matter how much streaming and socialising you do, you will never run out of data. And, at £45 a month, this is a pretty affordable way to get it. On top of that, there is just a £47.99 upfront cost to pay. Total cost over 24 months is £1,369



Get unlimited data with this offer from Mobile Phones Direct

What is Apple TV+?

As mentioned above, if you buy a iPhone 11 deal, either SIM-free or on contract, you will also get a year of Apple TV+ for free. This is a brand new service from Apple, in fact it won't actually launch until November 1.

In essence, Apple TV+ is the company's direct competition to both Netflix and Amazon Prime, offering a host of original shows and films. A number of originals have already been announced with a host of big names involved, including Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg.

Find out more about Apple TV Plus

iPhone 11 review

iPhone 11 review in brief A surprisingly affordable new phone from Apple SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 828 x 1792 | Rear camera: 12 + 12MP | OS: iOS 13 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 3110mAh | Weight: 194g Reasons to Buy Vibrant display Upgraded dual cameras increased battery power Reasons to Avoid Not hugely different to last year

While the iPhone 11 isn't hugely different to last year's iPhone XR, it has made improvements in all of the most crucial areas. That means an upgrade to a dual camera set-up, with wide angle lens and optical zooms. An increased battery capacity of 3110mAh and what Apple is claiming to be the 'fastest CPU ever in a smartphone'.

They've managed to cram all of that in while also dropping down the price, impressive right?



Read our full iPhone 11 review

SIM-free iPhone 11 prices

Coming in at an RRP of £729, the iPhone 11 is cheaper SIM-free than the iPhone XR was on launch. That means this could be an excellent 'cheap' iPhone when paired with a cheap SIM only deal.

It is also far cheaper than both the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max making this the issue choice of the three. Realistically, no one will be undercutting each other for price for a while when it comes to SIM-free options so just pick the retailer you prefer for SIM-free.