The best iPhone XR deals and contracts in June 2020

iPhone XR deals were once Apple's top budget device, offering a perfect blend of pricing and specs. Now, with a few replacement handsets now out, the iPhone XR is looking more affordable than ever.

And that is excellent news for those wanting an impressive iPhone without pouring huge amounts of money into it. iPhone XR deals were already classed as Apple's 'affordable flagship' and now, that idea is even more true.

Up until the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the largest battery of any iPhone making it the go to option for those pushing their device to its limits. And, with an array of different colours and a powerful A12 bionic chip, the iPhone XR stands out as a great option for those not worried about getting Apple's latest.

Falling into the mid-range area of the phone market right now, the iPhone XR gives competition to Huawei and Samsung's P30 and S10e and for all of the fans of Apple, iPhone XR deals will be the obvious choice to go for.

So if you're ready to invest in iPhone XR deals, you can compare all of the best offers below using our custom made comparison chart or find out more about this phone and its offers down below.

Top 5 iPhone XR deals in the UK

iPhone XR | £104.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

If affordable monthly bills are an important part of a phone contract to you, then this deal will be great for you. You're paying just £29 a month and upfront the costs come in at £104.99. All of that comes together to get you 4GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £800.99



Go cheap monthly on the iPhone XR with Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone XR | £50 upfront | 18GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

For Vodafone contracts, this seems like the best way to go right now. It costs £38 a month and only £50 upfront. At that price you're getting unlimited minutes and texts and a data cap of 18GB. That all round makes this a strong offer. Total cost over 24 months is £1,194.99 Get this AYCE iPhone XR deal at e2save

iPhone XR | £79 upfront | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

When it comes to iPhone XR deals on EE, none look as good as this. You're paying £79 upfront to drop the monthly costs down to £36. That combined with the 45GB that is on offer makes this a stellar offer. Not to mention EE's superfast 4G speeds! Total cost over 24 months is £952.99 Get our favourite EE iPhone XR deal from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone XR | £112.99 upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £34pm

Looking like the best O2 iPhone XR deal around right now, here you're getting 15GB of data for a price of £34 a month and £112.99 upfront. Yes, that is a large upfront cost but we feel that the data cap and low monthly bills make up for that. Total cost over 24 months is £885.99 Grab this O2 iPhone XR deal from Buymobiles

iPhone XR | £59.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

For a brief period this offer completely disappeared but luckily it has made a dramatic return! With monthly bills of £35 and just £59.99 upfront, this works out as one of our favourite iPhone XR deals around. Without going for the unlimited data offer above you won't be able to find a deal quite as good as this. Total cost over 24 months is £899.99 Get this iPhone XR deal with Three

Trading in your old phone for money off the iPhone XR:

Yes, its an older iPhone but the XR is still a pricey device. To save money on it, you can always trade in your old device. No matter what phone you have, you can use sites like Sellmymobile to get some money back for your old phone.

It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.

In terms of what you can earn, taking the Huawei P20 Pro as an example, you can get up to £116 for a working device or £32 for a completely broken device. Or if you have an iPhone 8, you could earn up to £183.

Head to Sellmymobile.com to see how much you can get for your old phone

iPhone XR colours: Which is right for you?

iPhone XR review

iPhone XR review in brief

Best value flagship iPhone you can buy

Screen size: 6.1-inch | Display: Liquid Retina 828 x 1792 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 194g | OS: iOS 12 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2942mAh

Delicious large display

Camera improvements

Lots of fun colours to choose from

Chunkier design than some

The home button is dead, long live the notch! It features on what immediately becomes the best value iPhone on the market, with the iPhone XR having all the appearance of more premium models but at a considerably lower cost.

There's no dual lens here, but the main camera does have a 12MP sensor and smart HDR. Excellent photos - in low light or otherwise - are more or less guaranteed. The innards are as finely tuned as ever and call is shallow but we're loving that clutch of new colours. A welcome change from muted Space Grey and Rose Gold.

If you've been an iPhone user for a while and have been waiting for an end to the customary incremental upgrades Apple usually launches, then 2018 may be the time to upgrade your iPhone.

Read TechRadar's full iPhone XR review

iPhone XR deals: FAQ

Is the iPhone XR still good value?

This hasn't been Apple's top or best value iPhone for a while now but it is still a top choice. The iPhone 11 slid in to take its position a few months ago but they're really not hugely different in specs.

If you don't mind a weaker processor, battery and general down-grade in camera then the iPhone XR will be a far cheaper supstitute.

Does the iPhone XR have a good camera?

While it isn't the best iPhone camera out there, the iPhone XR has a suitable snapper for most people out there. You'll be taking strong photos with your 1 lens just don't expect an outstanding performance from your portrait mode.

Should I upgrade to the XS or XS Max?

While not as expensive as they once were, both the XS and XS Max do carry much higher price tags than the XR. If you can stomach a bump up in the costs that you'll be paying then go for the jump.

You'll be getting an additional camera lens, a larger display and a more powerful processor.