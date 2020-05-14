Audible price: current membership costs and what's included

Wondering what the price of an Audible membership is? Perhaps you're confused about what's included, whether it's worth it or how to save money overall? Well, we've got all the answers here in one convenient article.

There are currently two tiers of Audible membership - Gold and Platinum, both coming in the form of a monthly or yearly subscription fee. Both membership plans hand out credits that can be redeemed on free audiobooks of your choice anywhere on the Audible store. To start, we've got a quick price comparison right here where you can go straight to the relevant Audible pages in your region.

If you'd like to deep dive into what each subscription offers, just below you'll find our detailed audible membership breakdowns, as well as some fantastic tips and tricks for saving money overall. Everything's organized into clear sections, so click on the jumper links to go straight to where you need to be.



Audible Gold

Audible gold | $14.95 per month / $149.50 per year

With the standard gold membership you'll get one free audiobook of your choice per month, plus two free Audible Originals from the rolling monthly selection. You'll also get a hefty 30% discount on any additional audiobooks you purchase - allowing you to cheaply pick up any audiobooks on sale. View Deal

Audible Gold: what's included?

Monthly subscription:

One free audiobook of your choice from the Audible store per month.

Two free audiobooks from the Audible Original monthly selection.

Exclusive 30% discount on any audiobooks on the Audible store.

Annual subscription:

12 free audiobook tokens upfront.

Two free audiobooks from the Audible Original monthly selection.

Exclusive 30% discount on any audiobooks on the Audible store.

With the Gold plan, you'll get one credit per month - which equates to one free audiobook. You'll also have your pick of two free Audible Originals each month

- normally slightly shorter form audiobooks which are completely exclusive to Audible only.

Audible Originals are part of a curated selection that's updated at the beginning of every month and as of writing, there are currently roughly 600 titles to choose from. There's a whole range of genres to pick from, and just like the other titles on the Audible store, they'll stay in your library even if your subscription lapses.

Also included in the Gold membership is an exclusive 30% discount on all Audible store purchases - which can be used to your advantage in conjunction with the free Audiobooks you'll be receiving each month.

Audible Platinum

Audible Platinum | $22.95 per month / $229.50 per year

With the Audible Platinum plan, you're essentially doubling up on everything you get in the Gold plan but saving a little bit of on top. For example, with Platinum you'll get two free audiobook credits plus the two free Audible Originals from the monthly selection. You're of course still getting the 30% discount on all non-free audiobooks, so this is a great one to consider if you're really serious about your listening.

View Deal

Audible Platinum: what's included?

Monthly subscription:

Two free audiobooks of your choice from the Audible store per month.

Two free audiobooks from the Audible Original selection.

Exclusive 30% discount on any audiobooks on the Audible store.

Annual subscription:

24 free audiobook tokens upfront.

Two free audiobooks from the Audible Original monthly selection.

Exclusive 30% discount on any audiobooks on the Audible store.

With the upgraded Platinum plan, you'll get an extra credit per month (two total) - which equates to two free audiobooks. Platinum members will also be entitled to the same two free Audible Originals per month as the Gold tier members, choosing from the same monthly curated selection.

How do I upgrade to Platinum?

To upgrade to Platinum, firstly have the audible site up on your web browser then navigate to your "account details" page. On the "View membership details" tab there will be a "switch membership" button at the bottom of the screen. If you click this then you'll see a number of different options - which you can select and commit to using the "Get this plan" button.

The keen-eyed of you will note that the Platinum annual plan is not visible on the account details tab. To sign up for this top-tier plan you'll need to contact the Audible customer support directly which you can do so here.



Frequently asked questions

Monthly or yearly?

If you're ready to commit to Audible, then opting for the yearly pricing plans will technically yield more free audiobook tokens for the money. You'll be paying around the same as 10 months of a monthly subscription in total, so you'll in effect be getting two extra free audiobooks for the money. It's worth noting that your credits don't have an expiry (unless you cancel your account), so there's no pressure to spend them all at once.

That said, it's a lot to pay upfront for an annual subscription, so if you're still not sure if you'll make the most of 12 to 24 tokens upfront, the monthly plan is still really good for the casual listeners.

How can I save money?

Only subscribe when you need books

With all Audible memberships you keep your library of books even after your subscription ends so there's no pressure to stay subscribed if you have a backlog of audiobooks to listen to. Straight away this means that you can dip in and out of a subscription if you've got a backlog to listen to, saving money in the process. Note, however, that if you have any remaining credits on your account, these won't be able to be redeemed while unsubscribed and they won't be carried over into a new subscription - so make sure you spend them before unsubscribing.

Use your free audiobook tokens wisely

If you use your free audiobook credits tactically, you can build up a healthy library of books quite quickly and cheaply by redeeming your credits on expensive purchases only.

This is generally the best tactic for saving money overall - if the audiobook under the monthly subscription cost of your chosen Audible plan, then it's better to buy it outright with your 30% upfront discount applied. If the AudioBook is an expensive one, say a new release for example, then using your free book tokens will yield you the most savings overall - more so in fact, than the actual cost of the monthly subscription.

Buy Audible audiobook deals

Another excellent way of saving a little bit of cash on Audible is to keep an eye on the audiobook deals section of their store page, where they tend to put up sales on a fairly regular basis - normally every two to four weeks on average. These sales run anywhere from 10% to 30% discounts to $5 audiobook offers and can often yield a few hidden gems here and there if you're willing to peruse.

Last but not least is the Audible deal of the day. Not to be confused with the above audiobook deals section, this is a daily members-only benefit that offers one audiobook a day at a greatly reduced price, normally around 70% off. Members can sign up to be notified about the daily deal on their account details page.



Other excellent Amazon services

Aside from Audible, Amazon has many other excellent subscription services that you can check out. Whether you're interested in books, music, or video, there's a huge array of available services and something for everyone.

The good news is many of these subscription services are also offering free trials ranging from the standard 30-day trials all the way up to three months free. There's too many to list in one article, but we've added a handy price and trial run down below so you can check them out yourselves.

