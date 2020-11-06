iPhone 12 Mini deals are finally here and available to pre-order after a big reveal a good few weeks ago. But how does it line up to the rest of the iPhone 12 range and is it worth investing in?

As both the cheapest and smallest of the iPhone 12 range, the Mini stands out from the bunch. In fact, as the smallest and most powerful 5G phone on the market at just 5.4-inches, the iPhone 12 Mini is pretty unique.

Thanks to its size, iPhone 12 Mini deals start at just £699 - a fair bit less than iPhone 11 deals on launch. But with an £100 difference compared to the iPhone 12, what other differences are there?

Surprisingly, the Mini shares a lot of the same features as iPhone 12 deals and even the larger Pro and Pro Max. It's 5G enabled, it uses the same A14 Bionic chip, has the Magsafe abilities and the same high quality display.

The most noticeable differences come in size, price and battery capacity. Obviously, for those who've grown used to a big phone, an upgrade to one of the other iPhone 12 handsets is advised...for those on a budget or who like smaller phones, this is the one for you.

We've listed all of the best iPhone 12 Mini deals to pre-order below.

Compare the best iPhone 12 Mini deals

Trade in your old phone to save on the iPhone 12 Mini:

Looking to sneak the costs down on the iPhone 12 Mini? Luckily this is easy to do if you've still got your previous phone and it's in good knick, as you can sell it on platforms like Sellmymobile.

It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.

In terms of what you can earn, taking the iPhone 8 as an example, you can get up to £183 for a working device or £98 for a completely broken device. Or if you have an iPhone 8, you could earn up to £116.



iPhone 12 Mini review:

iPhone 12 Mini in brief review Small and 5G ready Screen size: 5.4-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | OS: IOS 14 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | Battery: 2227 | Weight: 135g New improved processor High-end camera 5G-enabled Might be too small for some

In a world where smartphones and flagships keep getting bigger, the iPhone 12 Mini is unique. It sits at just 5.4-inches but uses the same high-end Super Retina displays as the rest of the iPhone 12 family.

Despite its size and lowered price tag, the iPhone 12 Mini is still able to offer 5G capability, Apple's MagSafe feature, the upgraded A14 Bionic chip and even the Dolby Vision technology found in the iPhone 12 range and nowhere else.

For those who like small phones, this is likely going to be the best choice out there right now.

SIM-free iPhone 12 Mini deals

If you have the spare money to put upfront, buying a SIM-free iPhone 12 Mini will actually be the cheapest way to get it. Prices start at £699 for the 64GB model but then rise up to £749 if you want the 128GB version and go up again to £849 for the 256GB model.

Despite being the cheapest of the four iPhone 12 handsets, that is still quite pricey. With that in mind, investing in cheap SIM only deals can help you with the overall cost.