Polaroid Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect in this year's sales

The Polaroid Black Friday deals are usually fertile ground for instant camera bargains, and we're expecting it to be a similar story this year. To help you track down the best offers on charming cameras like the Now or Go, we've created this guide to all the best early Black Friday Polaroid deals, plus all the latest Black Friday 2021 news.

From instant print cameras to portable printers that connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth, Polaroid products are designed to make photography fun, creative and accessible. Luckily, the annual Black Friday sales event is right around the corner – and it could well be the best time to buy a Polaroid camera.

Black Friday itself takes place on November 26, but in previous years the bargains have started to arrive in the days and weeks running up to the big day. If you’re looking to pick up a Polaroid camera at its lowest price, it’s definitely worth doing some research ahead of time.

You might be shopping for the excellent Polaroid Now or the even more creative Polaroid Now+, which hit shelves earlier this year. Or you could be searching for the best savings on the properly portable Polaroid Go. Looking to print instant snaps straight from your smartphone? The pocketable Polaroid Hi·Print might be on your radar – or for screen-scanning chemistry which produces genuine analogue prints, try the Polaroid Lab.

Whatever Polaroid camera or printer you’re interested in, we’ve put together this buying guide to help you find the very best Polaroid Black Friday Deals in 2021. We’ll be sharing the biggest discounts as soon as they become available and keeping this page regularly updated with the savings you can expect.

We’ve also shared some top tips for how to find the best Polaroid deals in this year’s Black Friday sales and when they’re likely to become available. While we wait for those discounts to arrive, we’ll show you the best Polaroid camera deals available right now.

Today's best Polaroid sales

If you’re looking for a new Polaroid instant camera or wireless printer, we'd recommend holding off until this year’s Black Friday deals arrive. But if you’re up against the clock or simply need a fantastic instant camera right now, we’ve searched far and wide to find the best Polaroid deals available in your region right now.

You’ll notice that there aren’t many big discounts available on any Polaroid products at the moment. Most retailers are still offering standard prices and fixed savings on Polaroid products. But we’d expect that to change as the Black Friday sales event approaches and stores begin to announce the deals they have in store.

Black Friday Polaroid deals: our predictions

In previous years, Polaroid Black Friday deals have centered around its line-up of printers and cameras, with fewer discounts offered on film packs. We’d expect to see that trend repeated in 2021. So you should see savings offered on Polaroid’s entire range of instant printers and cameras.

That said, if last year’s deals are anything to go by, you’ll probably find the largest discounts are offered on older Polaroid camera models. This is usually because retailers will try to clear their stock of Polaroid products from a few years ago, many of which will still be ideal for fun photography.

When will the best Black Friday Polaroid deals start in 2021? Black Friday officially takes place on November 26. While many retailers hold their best bargains back for the big day, deals have started to appear earlier and earlier in recent years. It’s likely that you’ll see some outlets start to release their deals in the week running up to Black Friday. Some will share their savings even earlier than that – or at least begin hyping the kind of discounts they have in store. So if you’re looking for a great Polaroid deal during Black Friday, it’s a good idea to start scouting around now. Many of the best Black Friday deals are only offered on limited stock, so it’s also worth signing up to retailer mailing lists to make sure you get the best deals as early as possible. You might want to bookmark this page as well: we’ll be keeping it bang up to date as every Polaroid Black Friday deal drops. Don’t worry if you miss out on a great Black Friday deal: there’s a good chance you’ll find another one come Monday. The Black Friday event is now a full sales weekend, culminating in yet more discounts announced on Cyber Monday, which is happening on November 29.

Tips for buying a Polaroid camera this Black Friday

Polaroid produces a range of instant print cameras to suit different needs and budgets. Picking the right one can be tricky, especially as many of its older models remain available from retailers at competitive prices. To help you decide which Polaroid Black Friday deal will be best for you, here’s a run-down of the top Polaroid cameras you can buy in 2021.

The best all-round Polaroid camera you can buy right now is the Polaroid Now+. It combines the neat form factor and convenient autofocus lens of the Polaroid Now with the Bluetooth connectivity of the OneStep+. That means you can pair it with your smartphone for more advanced manual control and creative options, including double exposure, aperture priority and a tripod mode for steady self-portraits. It produces full-size prints with impressive picture quality.

If you’re looking for something more that’s properly portable, the Polaroid Go is a pocketable instant print camera with truly cute proportions. It scales down the dimensions of its bigger Now siblings, while keeping those natty retro cues. Designed for point-and-shoot simplicity, there’s no autofocus or macro mode, but it can still capture sharp party snaps. Prints come out the size of credit cards – perfect for sharing with your friends (although costly film means you should choose your mates carefully).

Fancy the form factor of the Polaroid Now+ but don’t need its Bluetooth connectivity? The original Polaroid Now is still available from many outlets, offering the same iconic design elements and useful autofocus lens. Alternatively, you can look a little further back in Polaroid’s line-up to the OneStep+. It flips the recipe of the Polaroid Now: there’s no autofocus, but you do get Bluetooth connectivity for manual smartphone control, plus that chunky throwback shell.

Looking for an instant camera with a twist? Polaroid regularly produces special editions of its retro cameras. These don’t offer additional functionality, but certainly stand out. Take the two unique versions of the Polaroid Now which remain widely available: Polaroid’s doodled homage to Keith Haring will be a hit with design lovers, while the Mandalorian edition is one for Star Wars fans.

3 best Polaroid cameras to look out for on Black Friday

1. Polaroid Now+ Polaroid’s most versatile instant camera to date Lens: 35-40mm | Focusing: Autofocus | Flash: Built-in | Self-timer: Yes £139.99 View Deal at Amazon £139.99 View Deal at Amazon Perfectly sized prints App versatility via Bluetooth Pricier film than rivals A little bulky

Bringing together the boxy shell and dual-lens autofocus of the Polaroid Now with the Bluetooth smarts of the OneStep+, the upgraded Now+ is Polaroid’s most complete instant camera yet. Connect to the smartphone app for a range of creative shooting modes, including self-timers, double exposures and manual exposure options. There’s also a new aperture priority mode for playing with depth of field, plus a tripod setting for use with the screw mount underneath. It’s still as simple to use as any point-and-shoot, but now with added ways to experiment. Get it right and you’ll be reward with large, vintage-style prints.

Compact cameras don’t come cuter than the Polaroid Go. This pocketable point-and-shoot is a cinch to use: its small retro shell features just a few simple controls, plus a useful shot counter for keeping track of your clicks. Fixed focus and no macro mode limit creativity, but the Polaroid Go does feature flash override, self-timer and double exposure options to play with. Prints aren’t the full-size squares produced by the Now+, but credit-card sized snaps are perfect for parties – plus pastel tones and solid detail give them an attractive lo-fi look. You won’t find a more portable way to enjoy the fun of instant photography.

The original Polaroid Now streamlined the distinctive retro shell of the OneStep 2 and added autofocus to create an even better analogue photography tool. Its throwback form is bulky, but a simple interface and digital shot counter mean it’s easy enough to use. Autofocus makes shooting even simpler, eliminating a lot of the guesswork associated with fixed-focus to produce sharp, distinctive shots. Exposure can be inconsistent, with the automatic flash sometimes firing unnecessarily, but that’s a complaint common to many instant cameras. For foolproof shooting and full-size prints, the Now is well worth a look.

