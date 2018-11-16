Can't wait til Black Friday? These OLED TVs are up to £600 off at AO

With Black Friday around the corner, some hot UK deals are starting to trickle in from major online retailers. AO.com has struck early with a host of electronics deals, including some great savings on OLED TVs.

OLED displays offer fantastically crisp pictures and the deepest blacks on any TV sets out there, and are getting more affordable every year. But you'll still only find it in the real high-end sets.

AO.com has discounted a number of OLED TVs up to 25% off, making for hundreds of pounds of savings - just read on below.

AO.com OLED TV deals

Toshiba 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV £2,299 £1,699 at AO.com Toshiba's top-tier OLED smart TV, the X9863DB, has seen the biggest saving with a whopping £600 off RRP for the 65-inch model. The offer's running until December 4, and may be the best we'll see for this particular set.

Toshiba 55-inch OLED 4K Smart TV £1,499 £1,199 at AO.com A smaller TV, a smaller saving. The 55-inch mode of Toshiba's high-end OLED packs in the same great visual quality at a still-substantial size, and is seeing a £300 saving until December 4.

Philips 55-inch Ambilight 4K Smart TV £1,499 £1,199 at AO.com Philips' OLED 9002 is no longer the company's flagship OLED, but boy does it still look good. It's got cheaper anyway over the last year, but this neat £300 saving brings it down a fair amount from its original £1,999 launch price too.

Get all the best Black Friday deals on TechRadar

All that aside, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are going to see fleets of deals and plummeting prices across all sorts of consumer tech: everything from laptops and iPads to smartphones, Kindles, and streaming sticks.

For all the latest info and deals we've scoured from across the net, keep an eye on TR Deals on Twitter and make sure to check out the rest of the site.