Black Friday phone deals 2020: what can you expect?

Now just around the corner, Black Friday phone deals are gearing up to offer out market-leading prices on the best Samsung, Apple, Google, Huawei and other phone deals.

Black Friday rolls around once a year to provide what is usually the best phone deals you can get. Last year, we saw an incredible offer on the iPhone 11 which has yet to be topped, some bargain SIM only deals and top-notch contracts across the Samsung range.

Of course, we're likely to see Samsung Galaxy S20 deals come down but by the time Black Friday 2020 rolls around, we could see a discount on both the iPhone 12 when it comes out and Google's Pixel 4.

Other new and noticeable devices which we can expect to see discounts pop up for include the new and very cheap iPhone SE, the OnePlus Nord, Samsung's Note 20 and a whole lot more.

Curious what Black Friday phone deals will look like in 2020? We've listed the top picks from 2019 so you can get an idea of what to expect

When is Black Friday 2020?

The date is very quickly closing in - Black Friday will kick in this year on November 2, 2020. That gives you plenty of time to have a think about what kind of phone you are going to be looking for in preparation.

And if you've been considering using Black Friday to invest in a phone for someone on Christmas, you'll be happy to know that Black Friday falls just over a month from Christmas.

Top five Black Friday 2019 phone deals:

While no longer available, these deals help give us an idea of what will be available in 2020. We saw market-leading prices on both the Google Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 just months after their launch. We expect similar offers on these same devices as well as even newer handsets like the iPhone 12.

Google Pixel 4 from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £9.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 per month + free Google Home hub

When this came out, it blew absolutely every Google Pixel 4 deal out of the water. Yes, now it isn't quite as attention grabbing but with the low upfront costs, decent amount of data and free Google Home Hub, this deal had a lot going for it.

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £74 upfront (with code TRIPH11) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

This iPhone 11 deal from 2019 came in and tour up Black Friday. It took a brand new iPhone and brought the price crashing down. And, as if the affordable pricing wasn't already enough, an exclusive code brought the upfront cost even lower.



Three: SIM only | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

This SIM only deal from Three arrived around the Black Friday time and has continued to lead the market since then. While the likes of EE and Vodafone have tried to take it on, it just doesn't seem capable of losing.

Samsung Galaxy S10 at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £150 £140 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24 a month

At the time this was the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10 deal we had ever seen. In fact, it is even cheaper than most S10 deals around now...even after the release of the Galaxy S20!





Exclusive Huawei P30: at Affordable Mobiles| O2 | £99 upfront (with code TRBF30)| 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

£20 a month bills were an exceptional offer on a phone like this, especially considering the relatively high upfront cost in the mid-£100's was knocked down to £99 with a code. For those looking for a budget phone, this was an excellent choice.

What Black Friday phone deals can be expected this year?

There are a few devices that we are expecting to see discounts on during Black Friday. The one we're especially looking out for is Apple's iPhone 12 - if it is here by then!

Apple rarely discounts devices so Black Friday will be the perfect time to get this brand new device straight off the bat at a lower price. Of course, if the iPhone 12 doesn't see any considerable drops in price, iPhone 11 deals will be another strong choice.

The iPhone 11 was heavily discounted last year and we can imagine this year, prices will be even better. Finally on the Apple front, those looking for a cheap device will likely find the iPhone SE come way down in cost.

On the Android side of things, the Google Pixel 4 and now 4a, Samsung's S20 range and Note 20 devices and even a few Huawei handsets are highly likely to be down in cost.

Are SIM only deals going to appear during Black Friday?

Yes, SIM only deals are a big part of Black Friday phone deals with a number of key providers bringing their costs down. Last year, we saw some excellent options come from Three, especially with some market leading unlimited data pricing.

You can also expect EE, O2 and Vodafone to bring out their best options and the likes of Voxi, GiffGaff and other MVNOs also jumping in with impressive offers.

What kind of iPhone deals can I expect?

If you're looking to secure an Apple device during the Black Friday sales, the good news is that in previous years there has been a lot of choice. In fact, Black Friday iPhone deals seem to often be the best discounts each year.

Last year, we saw the best iPhone 11 deal around, some stellar discounts on the XR and XS and even the best price since it launched on the iPhone 11 Pro.

What we would expect to be the key devices to have an eye out for is the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and SE. These are the phones we're expecting retailers to most invest in when it comes to Apple.

Which Samsung phones are most likely to appear?

Next to Apple, Samsung is the provider we would most expect to see retailers going big on. While last year a lot of the Samsung focus was on the S10 and S10 Plus, this year we expect retailers to be going all out on Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and the larger S20 Plus.

If you're not to worried about investing in a slightly more expensive phone, these two devices will likely be the ones that really heavily get discounted. Next to them, we would expect the two new Note devices - the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra - to hit their lowest costs since their recent launch.

Of course, those are all pretty pricey phones. We would also expect Samsung's A series and Lite devices to be priced favourably. Out of these, the Samsung Galaxy A71 would be the one we would put our focus on as its been a very popular option recently.