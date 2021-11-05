Black Friday iPhone deals 2021: the best early offers and what to expect

Black Friday is very rapidly approaching and that means, one of the best times of the year to invest in a new iPhone. Whether you're looking for the cheap and cheerful or the latest flagship, this big saving event is likely to have something for you.

There is still some time to wait with Black Friday not kicking in until late November but in the mean time, we're breaking down what we would expect to see from the event here.

Apple has recently released the new iPhone 13 series with four new devices available. This will likely be what most retailers decide to go big on, trying to have the best deal on the latest device.

However, there are other key devices to keep an eye on. The iPhone 11 and SE could well see some big discounts and all four of the iPhone 12 devices are likely to be popular options too.

Whether you're more interested in SIM-free deals or contracts, Black Friday is usually great for both. We would expect to start seeing Black Friday iPhone deals appearing in early November.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday is set to go live on November 26. That means you've still got plenty of time to prepare for the big event and decide which iPhones you're most interested in.

Although the Friday is likely to be the key day for sales, retailers tend to start offering their Black Friday sales from earlier in the month with some even kicking it off at the start of the month.

Black Friday does tend to cover the entire weekend these days, starting on Friday, November 26 and ending on Cyber Monday on November 29.

The best pre-Black Friday iPhone deals:

iPhone 13 series:

Image iPhone 13: at Currys | Vodafone | Free upfront | 50GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £36.27/pm

If you're after the latest iPhone, you may find this deal suits you well. If you fiddle with the filters on Currys website, you'll be able to make this deal with Vodafone that allows you to save £2 per month for 50GB of data at just £36.27 a month. View Deal

Image iPhone 13: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £20 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £43/pm

If you're simply after the best value option for the iPhone 13, this Vodafone deal will be the way to go right now. It only costs £20 upfront and then after that you're only paying £43 a month. You'll get 100GB of data for that price which is plenty for most people. View Deal

iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro: at Fonehouse | Three | £39 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £51 per month

Currently, Fonehouse's iPhone 13 Pro deal on the Three network leads the way. It only costs £39 upfront and £51 a month. For that price, you're getting 100GB of data. That's plenty for most people's monthly usage, allowing for gaming, streaming, social media and general use of their device.

View Deal

Image iPhone 13 mini: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £9.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £39 a month

This offer from Mobiles.co.uk is fantastic for overall value. It gets you the iPhone 13 mini for just £9.99 upfront and then a follow up of £39 a month. For that price, you're getting a very comfortable 100GB of data. That's plenty for most people's monthly usage, allowing for hours of streaming, gaming and more. View Deal

iPhone 12 series:

Apple iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 mini: at Fonehouse | Three | £49 upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £28pm

This is the overall best value iPhone 12 mini deal right now. It comes in at just £49 upfront and then £28 a month from then on. For that price, you'll get a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan. That's a fantastic option for the price, allowing you to stream, game and generally use apps as much as you'd like.

View Deal

iPhone 12 iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | Three | £29 upfront | unlimited data, calls and texts | £36pm

This offer from Fonehouse on the Three network is a fantastic option for those who use a lot of data each month. It supplies a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan for only £36 a month and £29 upfront. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better offer for that kind of price.

View Deal

Image iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Currys | iD Mobile | 36 month contract | Free upfront | 40GB of data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39.13pm

This isn't the best deal we've ever seen for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but if you're willing to be on a three-year contract it's one of the top options for you in the 2021 deals so far. With 40GB of data on iD Mobile, most people will be well suited by this deal. View Deal

iPhone 11 and SE deals:

Image iPhone 11: at Buymobiles | Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited texts and minutes | £28pm

Right now, this is one of the best iPhone 11 deals on the market. It only costs £28 a month and £49 upfront. For that price, you'll get a 100GB of data cap - plenty for gaming, streaming, social media and general usage of your phone throughout the month.

View Deal

Image iPhone SE: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | £19.99 upfront | 30GB data | unlimited texts and minutes | £23pm

The iPhone SE remains Apple's cheapest iPhone and therefore, will be the perfect choice for those on a budget. With this plan, you'll only pay £19.99 upfront and then £23 a month. That price will secure you a very comfortable 30GB of data. While that isn't a gigantic cap, most will find that suits perfectly. View Deal

What Black Friday iPhone deals should you expect?

Apple doesn't tend to let its older devices hang around for too long which means when it comes to choosing a new one, there is only a limited number of choices from its roster.

This means the devices you're most likely to see in this year's sale are the:

Now that Apple has launched the iPhone 13 series, we would expect that to be the key area for discounts from a lot of retailers. While all four devices will likely be on sale, it will be the iPhone 13 and 13 mini with the largest discounts.

This new launch could also result in discounts on other iPhones including the iPhone 11, iPhone XR and SE. It saw the discontinuation of the iPhone XR which means that will be a no-show this year.

Our bets are firmly on the new iPhone 13 launch and the older iPhone 12 being the standout Apple performers this year. The iPhone 12 will be old enough to get heavily discounted and everyone will have their eyes firmly on Apple's new launch for the latest and greatest devices.

Will there be enough iPhone stock over Black Friday? Any other year, stock wouldn't even be a factor we would consider but this year is slightly different. Not just for smartphones but technology in general, 2021 has been a tough year for stock. Devices like the PS5 and Xbox Series X are hard to come by and so are certain devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and for Apple fans, the iPhone 13 series has major stock issues. Right now, almost a full month before Black Friday, it is already hard to get a new iPhone 13 delivered in under a month. This could of course get worse as we get nearer to Black Friday. Some retailers might well decide to hold stock back for Black Friday, others might run out and there is a complete possibility that the stock issues will have resolved by this point.

Will Black Friday be the best time to buy an iPhone? Realistically, yes. Black Friday will be the best time to look at investing in a new phone, especially for Apple. As a brand, Apple rarely discounts its products. Other than some significant price cuts around the time of new product releases, Black Friday is one of the few times of the year we see iPhones come down in price. Obviously, the discounts will be higher for older devices and for those interested in the iPhone 13, there is no guarantee that there will be lots of discounted prices floating around. However, if you know you're interested in getting an iPhone, this will be the best time of the year to get it.