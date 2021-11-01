Black Friday iMac deals: early sales and predictions

Now that November has arrived, we're going to hopefully see some great early iMac Black Friday deals popping up just in time for Black Friday 2021, which lands on November 26.

Earlier this year, Apple released an all-new redesigned iMac (24-inch), which came with a new look, larger screen size and powered by Apple's own M1 chip - the same one found inside the excellent MacBook Air (M1, 2020) and MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020).

It instantly landed on our best all-in-one PCs list, and it should see some decent price cuts on Black Friday as well. We should also see some good deals on older iMac models as well.

While these older iMacs don't feature M1 chips (they run on Intel hardware) and don't have the colorful new design of the most recent model, they can still be awesome devices, especially if they come with a big price cut as well.

So, with Black Friday coming this month, now's the best time to keep an eye out for iMac deals, and on this page we'll tell you everything you need to know in order to bag a bargain.

Today's best iMac deals

With Black Friday 2021 rapidly approaching, we're going to be seeing iMac deals appearing across the web (hopefully, anyway), so check back here regularly to see if there have been any big price cuts on both the new iMac model and older Intel-based iMacs as well.

Today's best early Black Friday iMac deals

Black Friday iMac deals: Our Predictions

When will Black Friday iMac deals start in 2021? Each year it seems like Black Friday deals start earlier and earlier, and we imagine that will be the case in 2021 as well. That means you may not have have to wait until November 26 to see iMac price cuts. iMacs aren't as popular as MacBooks and other laptops, so we don't think there will be a huge amount of iMac deals, but there's still likely to be a few tempting offers, especially with the older models.

Should you wait for a Black Friday iMac deal? You don't have to wait until November 26 to find a good iMac deal, as retailers have already begun cutting their prices. We'll keep this guide updated with the latest deals as they go live, so make sure you check back here regularly. If you do find a great iMac deal ahead of Black Friday, then it's worth going for. You wouldn't want to risk missing out on a deal in the hope of something better coming along - only to be disappointed. iMacs are relatively niche products, especially compared to iPhones and MacBooks, so we don't expect a huge amount of iMac deals this year, so when you spot a winner, go for it! Having said that, some retailers will cut their prices more on Black Friday itself (and on Cyber Monday), so if you've not seen an iMac deal that's right for you, it's worth holding out to see what happens on the day itself. Whatever you do, don't feel pressurised to buy any deal you're not sure about - you may regret it later.

Black Friday iMac deals to look out for

Here are some of the iMac models to keep an eye out for on Black Friday.

(Image credit: Apple)

If you think that the new iMacs couldn’t possibly be as good as they look, you’d be wrong. They are not just an improvement over their 21.5-inch predecessor externally, touting a fresh new face that comes in several different colors. They also come with fresh new specs, rocking Apple’s new M1 chip that makes it much more powerful than the previous Intel iMacs. In fact, we’d go as far as to say that the new iMac (24-inch, 2021) is the best all-in-one PC we’ve ever tested, and has certainly earned its place in our best Macs list. You’ll also be happy to know that you’re getting great value here, as you’re getting the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse included – in matching colors, we might add.

Read the full review: iMac (24-inch, 2021)

(Image credit: Apple)

The larger 27-inch iMac doesn't have the new design or M1 chip, but it's still worth looking for on Black Friday. More people are working from home these days, and this seems like the best all-in-one PC to invest in without being forced to make some considerable space in your existing area. Sure, its overall design hasn’t seen so much as a tweak, making it look a bit tired, but if power is at the top of your list, this one’s the best Mac for you, especially if you want the larger screen.

Read the full review: iMac (27-inch, 2020)

See more Apple devices on sale with our Apple Black Friday deals guide.