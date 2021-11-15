Apple Black Friday 2021 deals: early Australian discounts on AirPods, iPads, iPhones, MacBooks and more

Black Friday Apple deals are dropping earlier than ever, and we're rounding up all the best sales that are happening right now. Apple deals on Black Friday are some of the best offers you'll find all year, with record-low prices on AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, the iPhone, and more. Our Black Friday Apple deals guide is rounding up all the best early sales and offers below and updating you with all the latest Black Friday 2021 news.



While Black Friday falls on November 26 this year, a handful of retailers in Australia, including Amazon, Kogan, Dick Smith, JB Hi-Fi and others, have rolled out early sales with impressive discounts on Apple devices. Some of the best early Black Friday Apple deals we've spotted so far include the AirPods Pros marked down to $318 (was $399) at JB Hi-Fi, a AU$200 discount on one colour of the AirPods Max on Amazon and 10% off on the 2021 MacBook Pros that quickly went out of stock.



See more of the best Black Friday Apple deals below, and you'll also find links to all the best sales happening today. We'll be updating this guide through Cyber Monday and beyond, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest news and offers.

Apple : see all the latest Macs, iPads, iPhones and more

see all the latest Macs, iPads, iPhones and more Amazon : discounts on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more

discounts on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more eBay : limited-time record-low prices for Plus members

limited-time record-low prices for Plus members JB Hi- Fi : Black Friday offers on popular Apple products

Black Friday offers on popular Apple products The Good Guys : Black Friday price-matching on Apple products

Black Friday price-matching on Apple products Bing Lee : price-matched AirPods and MacBooks

price-matched AirPods and MacBooks Kogan : lowest price on AirPods

lowest price on AirPods Telstra: discounts on iPhones

Best Black Friday Apple deals

AirPods

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) Apple AirPods (2nd gen) | AU$219 AU$186 on Amazon (save AU$33) Apple officially dropped the price of its 2019 AirPods to AU$219 a pop as soon as the 3rd-gen 'buds arrived on the scene. From the listed price on Amazon, it looks like the online retailer didn't get the memo, but AU$186 is still a pretty good price at the moment. Note that this not the version with the wireless charging case. If you are after the one with the wireless charging case, it's discounted to AU$269 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Max (Pink) Apple AirPods Max (Pink) | AU$899 AU$699 on Amazon (save AU$200) If you're an Apple fan and have been waiting to get your paws on the AirPods Max, then you could save AU$200 on the very premium cans. However, only the pink colour option has this discount, the others will set you back anywhere between AU$719 and AU$739, depending on the colour.

MacBooks

MacBook Pro with M1 chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | MacBook Pro with M1 chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | AU$1,899 AU$1,749 on Amazon (save AU$150) We usually see 10% off on the 2020 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, if you're worried about stock, then this 8% discount might have to suffice. There's no discount on the 512GB storage option of this ultrabook, so take advantage now in case you miss out.

Mac desktops

What Apple Black Friday deals do we expect to see in 2021?

So far, Apple has unveiled the all-new AirTag, the updated Apple TV 4K, and an upgraded version of the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. And more recently the tech giant announced the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch 7, and AirPods 3, which means there could well be record number of discounts on several Apple products.

However, brand new Apple products don't usually get any kind of discount in Australia. That said, trends can be bucked and we're hoping the iPhone 13 range, Apple Watch 7 and the new AirPods get their first ever discounts when the big sale officially kicks off. And with Amazon stocking a lot of Apple devices now in Australia (with the exception of the iPhones), there's a good chance we may see at least 10% off big ticket Apple items.



We also anticipate record-low prices on older devices, including the Apple Watch Series 3, 6, and SE, the best-selling AirPods Pro, the luxurious AirPods Max, and the 2019 Apple AirPods. We also expect to see fantastic offers on the iPhone 11 and 12 and all-time low prices on last year's MacBook Air and Pro and the 10.2-inch iPad and 10.9-inch iPad Air.

How to get the best Apple deals on Black Friday

Apple rarely ever discounts its own devices, particularly not its latest and greatest gadgets, like the AirPods Max or latest iPads. Last year, the company offered Apple gift cards with select devices, but that's about as far as it goes from Apple directly.

That means you’ll need to pay close attention to online retailers who typically offer the best Apple deals during Black Friday. Last year we found offers at not just JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, but also on Catch, Kogan and eBay. Because these Black Friday Apple deals were advertised beforehand, the devices sold out quickly. And we're expecting the same this year, so you'll really need to get a wriggle on.

This year, Amazon is likely going to price-match or do better, but that could mean popular items may run out of stock. So if you spot a record-low price on an Apple device during Black Friday, you should take advantage quickly before it sells out.