Black Friday Hive deals: the best deals for a warmer, brighter, smarter home

Hive is one of the biggest names in smart home tech, with a family of devices including thermostats, locks, cameras and switches, and we're expecting to see some great deals across the whole range for Black Friday.

The devices connect to the Hive Hub, which you can control remotely using the Hive app on your phone or smart watch. Because the system is modular, you don't have to make one big investment early on; once you have the Hub, you're free to add and remove devices however you want.

We're expecting to see some great deals on the Hive system throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including starter kits that contain both the Hive Hub and several devices to get your smart home off to a flying start.

We'll be keeping this page updated throughout the Black Friday period with all the best deals as they appear, so if you can't see what you're looking for just yet, make sure to check back later.

The best Black Friday Hive deals

Hive Active Heating and hot water £179.99 £124.99 at Currys

If you have a separate hot water tank at home, this version of the Hive thermostat will let you control that as well, making sure you have hot water whenever you need it. This price doesn't include installation.

View Deal

Hive View camera £189.99 £114.99 at Currys

This elegant security camera is a bargain in the Currys Black Tag Event, with an impressive £75 off the original price. It's simple to set up and control, and can even send you email notifications when it spots a person.

View Deal

Hive Starter Kit with installation £329.99 £289.99 at Very

This bundle includes a Hive thermostat, hub, bulb and sensor to get your smart home off to a flying start. It's a great deal; the thermostat alone normally costs £180.

View Deal

The Hive system

Hive started out as a company specialising in smart heating, and its thermostats are some of its best devices. The Hive Active Heating 2 thermostat is simple to use, but stylish and smart.

You'll need an expert to set it up, but once that's done, you can easily control your heating using the wall-mounted dial or the Hive mobile app. You can set a detailed schedule your heating, give it a boost, and even set it to activate automatically whenever you come home.

All other Hive devices - including bulbs and switches - are easily connected to the Hive Hub using the instructions on their boxes. Just plug them in, then tap 'Add another device' on the app to search for your new additions. In our experience, this typically takes under a minute.

Today's best Hive system deals

Get the best Black Friday deals on TechRadar

Whatever projects you have planned, there are guaranteed to be great savings on all kinds of smart home technology over Black Friday, including smart speakers, locks, cameras, switches and much more besides.

For all the latest info and deals we've scoured from across the net, keep an eye on TR Deals on Twitter and make sure to check out the rest of the site.