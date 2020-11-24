Black Friday coffee machine deals 2020: the best early discounts you can buy now

Black Friday 2020 is the perfect time of year to splurge on big appliances you might not normally be able to justify at full price. That's why it's no surprise that there are a whole bunch of fantastic Black Friday deals on coffee machines.

The thing to remember if you plan on buying a coffee machine on Black Friday 2020 is that you need to keep your priorities front and centre – don't get swept up in the bargain frenzy.

For example, should you settle for a small machine because you're only making coffee for one or will your whole family want in? Are you happy with a simple filter coffee machine or do you love a frothy cappuccino? Do you have space for an all-singing, all-dancing barista-style coffee maker or is your kitchen cramped so a more compact solution would be better for you?

Armed with answers to these questions, it's time to dive into the Black Friday bargains – followed swiftly by Cyber Monday deals – and find a coffee machine that ticks all of the boxes.

Luckily, even before Black Friday has officially arrived, there are plenty of Black Friday 2020 deals already available. We've been keeping a keen eye on sales across the top US and UK retailers, finding a selection of top coffee makers, as well as espresso machines and those that can do both, to suit a range of budgets, styles and preferences.

Don't forget, coffee makers and kitchen appliances are only a few of the many items featured here on TechRadar come November. If you'd like to see other small appliances, laptops, TVs, and a whole host of excellent tech deals, make sure you visit (and bookmark) our main Black Friday 2020 page.

Check out more offers with our roundup of the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals from this year's sale event.

Today's best Black Friday coffee machine deals

Below you'll find a wide selection of all the Black Friday 2020 deals currently available, in both the US and the UK, from a range of retailers. But, if we had to pick, these are our top two selections at the moment.

The Lavazza Jolie&Milk is a stylish coffee machine that's available at nearly half price from Lavazza in the UK. This coffee brand is one of the best in the business and with the Jolie&Milk you can create espresso and cappuccino in an instant.

If you're serious about coffee (and have the budget to match), then the De'Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine with Sensor Grinder is a good option now it's had a hefty price cut. This coffee machine has a range of high-end features built-in and although it might still be a luxury coffee machine, with a good $100 off on Black Friday, it's a solid discount.

Black Friday coffee shop deals in the UK

We know now that Black Friday deals don't just land on Black Friday. Most major retailers start to roll out their bargains well ahead of the big day and 2020 has been no exception. Below we've rounded up the best Black Friday coffee machine and espresso machine deals we could find for our UK readers, as well as the reasons why they're worth checking out. As always, we don't expect some of these deals to last long (especially the larger savings), so act fast if you want a coffee machine deal in time for the Christmas holiday season.

Swan SK22110GRN, Retro Pump Espresso Coffee Machine: £99 £73 at Amazon (save £26.99)

Swan is one of the best brands out there for the best home appliance tech. Its coffee machines are no exception. With this coffee machine you can use espresso pods, as well as ground coffee. What we love about this machine is its retro styling that adds a nice twist to the usual futuristic or plasticky coffee machines you'd usually find. This one is a great Black Friday deal too, with more than £20 knocked off at Amazon.View Deal

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine: £149.99 £74.99 at Argos (save £75)

German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water).

View Deal

Tassimo Vivy 2 coffee machine | £79.99 £29.99 at Argos (save £40)

This neat little coffee machine is less than half price at Argos for Black Friday, and is perfect for making drinks for one. A barcode reader scans the code on the coffee pod and automatically adjusts the machine's settings to create the perfect brew.

View Deal

Dolce Gusto by Krups Oblo coffee machine £89.99 £28 at Currys

This stylish, compact pod coffee machine is currently available for just £28, an incredible 68% discount. It offers over 40 types of coffee and hot drinks, including staples like espressos and cappucinos, and is simple to use and clean.View Deal

Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Next £149 £74 at Currys

Nespresso is currently offering a very good deal on its older Vertuo Plus machine, but this smaller successor is the better choice is you have limited surface space. If you go for either the white or red options, it's also 50% off in this excellent deal.View Deal

Star deal Breville One-Touch Coffee Machine £299 £149 at Currys

Looking for a bit more flexibility from your coffee maker? This one takes ground coffee as well as pods. As the name suggests, it does all this at the touch of a button, and includes a milk frother too for a rich, foamy brew. It's currently superb value in this half-price deal.View Deal

Breville VCF125 Mini Barista £299 £199 at Currys

Get £100 off this superb ground coffee machine, which produces coffee shop-quality brews with minimum fuss. It controls the water temperature for you, has its own cleaning programme and brings a 15-bar pump for a top-quality latte, flat white or cappucino.View Deal

Melitta Caffeo Solo £249 £219 at Currys

Our favourite bean-to-cup machine is perfect for a high-quality caffeine fix and specializes in milk-based coffees, like cappucinos and lattes. It's fully automatic, but also offers plenty of customization for perfecting your brew. You can currently get it with a £30 discount.View Deal

De'Longhi Autentica Cappuccino £699 £399 at Currys

Looking to take your morning brew up to barista levels? This excellent bean-to-cup machine has just had its priced slashed by a massive £300 for Black Friday, making it a great value one-stop shop for all your coffee needs, whether that's an espresso, flat white or americano.View Deal

Tassimo by Bosch Style coffee machine £89.99 £29 at Currys

Another great value pod machine that's ideal for small kitchens, the Tassimo can serve up a huge variety of 70 different drinks, from coffee (including lattes, Americanos, cappucinos and flat whites) to hot chocolate. It's easy to clean is currently 68% off in this great deal. View Deal

Tassimo by Bosch Style My Way £140 £59 at Currys

If you'd rather customize the way your hot drinks are made, rather than relying on the more restrictive pre-programmed routines of other pod machines, then this deal is well worth checking out. The My Way lets you save custom variations on drinks including coffee and hot chocolate, and is currently 58% off at Currys.View Deal

Morphy Richards 162008 Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker £54.99 £41.99 at Amazon (save £13)

If you like filter coffee, you don't need an all-singing, all-dancing coffee machine, just one that does filter coffee well. This appliance from Morphy Richards makes excellent-tasting coffee and has a simple, compact design that'll fit into any kitchen. The coffee machine is already affordable, but with an extra £13 it's a Black Friday must-have for anyone who likes simple filter coffee and needs to upgrade their kitchen tech.View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Next, By Magimix £249.99 £180 at Amazon (save £69.99)

Here's a great deal on a coffee machine that allows you to brew a range of coffee sizes at the touch of a button. But it also comes with a bunch of other benefits to sweeten the deal, including a milk frother for the perfect cappuccino, as well as a coffee capsule coffee subscription – this would make a perfect gift.View Deal

Lavazza Jolie&Milk £129 £64.50 at Lavazza

Major retailers aren't the only ones slashing their prices this Black Friday, Lavazza has cut the price of one of its most popular coffee machines in half for sale season. This machine is elegant and quiet, which means it should fit in well to most kitchens. Use it to create authentic espresso and cappuccino.View Deal

Black Friday coffee machine deals in the US

I'm sure most of us have had enough experience of sale season now to know that Black Friday deals don't just land on Black Friday. Below we've selected some of the best Black Friday coffee machine and espresso machine deals we could find online that are available right now for US readers – but act fast, we don't know how long these bargains will stick around.

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6 to 10 ounce brews from a 48 ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.

View Deal

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $204.99 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $45 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

View Deal

De'Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine with Sensor Grinder $749.95 $639.96 at Amazon (save $109.99)

A lovely-looking, serious coffee machine that has what De'Longhi calls sensing technology, which means it delivers precise, consistent grinding and the optimal dose for espresso. It also has a range of high-end features built-in and although it might still be a luxury coffee machine, with a good $100 off on Black Friday, it's a solid discount.View Deal

Ninja 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker $179.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (Save $80)

Many of us might know Ninja for the brand's excellent blenders, but it does other appliances too. This is one of the best coffee machines from Ninja as it's an all-singing, all-dancing appliance that can make lattes, macchiatos and cappuccinos and offer a range of different brew sizes – up to 10 cups, which makes it a good option for families. View Deal

Café Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker with WiFi $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (Save $120)

Get a great saving on a coffee machine and add a gorgeous-looking appliance to your kitchen with this Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker from Cafe. This coffee maker is also WiFi enabled, which means you can control it with an app or your smart assistant. If style is just as important to you as great coffee, this big Black Friday deal is a no-brainer.View Deal

De'Longhi CitiZ & Milk Espresso Machine $299.99 $204.99 at Best Buy (Save $95)

This super-compact espresso machine from De'Longhi is a great option if you want great coffee but don't have much room in your kitchen for a huge barista-style appliance. It has a rapid 25 second heat-up time, as well as a milk frothing feature for the perfect cappuccino.View Deal

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $109.99 $69.99 at Target

If you're looking for a coffee machine deal that's not only a great discount but is also a slim (it's 5-inches wide), nice-looking appliance, then the K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from Keurig is the perfect bargain for you this Black Friday. View Deal

Capresso 465.05 CoffeeTEAM TS 10 Cup Coffee Maker $299.99 $239.99 at Target

Here's a good early Black Friday deal on a coffee maker that's perfect for families (or those who love a lot of coffee) because it can brew up to 10 cups. The big selling point of this coffee machine is it also grinds coffee beans too, which is fantastic news for coffee purists.View Deal

When does Black Friday start this year?

This year Black Friday officially kicks off on November 27. Although, as has been the case every year, we're already seeing deals start to roll in. Some even began as early as the beginning of the month. But they'll likely lead into a final crescendo on the big day itself – so keep your eyes peeled for new offers.

That means if you're on the hunt for Black Friday coffee machine deals you're already in luck, especially in the US, as Target and Walmart tend to start their deals early.

As always, TechRadar will be covering the full Black Friday shopping event. If you'd like to follow the very latest news, bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly with more deals as they come in and important information about how to find the best ones for you.

Black Friday coffee machine deals: what to expect

Black Friday always tends to be a good time to buy a new coffee machine. We find that many of our readers are less interested in the latest coffee machine models than they would be with say a new laptop or phone, which means you can find great bargains on slightly older models – many of which have the same specs and features of some of the newest models.

We're already seeing lots of Black Friday 2020 coffee machine deals roll in and the good news is they currently seem to cater for a huge range of budgets, tastes and preferences. For example, there are some good filter coffee machines for those who like pure, simple filtered coffee, there are slim and compact models for one or two people who have limited space, there are gorgeous-looking high-end models for those who value style as much as specs and there are barista-style machines that can make a wide array of coffees, grind beans and froth milk too – there's a lot of choice.

This means it's a good idea to start your Black Friday coffee machine shopping with a clear idea of what you're looking for so you're not disappointed. But we do recommend you act quickly. While preparing this deals page we've already seen a few discounts come and go as retailers get rid of limited stock.

Retailers featuring coffee machine deals

In the US

Amazon - has great inventory but sales are often on special occasions only

- has great inventory but sales are often on special occasions only Best Buy - one of the likeliest retailers for coffee machine deals on Black Friday

- one of the likeliest retailers for coffee machine deals on Black Friday Walmart - expected to heavily price match all competitors

- expected to heavily price match all competitors Target - huge selection of models and exceptionally competitive pricing

- huge selection of models and exceptionally competitive pricing Lowe's - likes to stat Black Friday sales earlier than most, so one to watch

- likes to stat Black Friday sales earlier than most, so one to watch Home Depot - another early-bird when it comes to sales

another early-bird when it comes to sales Bed Bath and Beyond - had some great deals on appliances last Black Friday

In the UK

Currys - there are big discounts on all types of coffee makers in the Currys Black Friday sale

- there are big discounts on all types of coffee makers in the Currys Black Friday sale Amazon - currently has one of the best coffee machine inventories in the UK

- currently has one of the best coffee machine inventories in the UK John Lewis - offers great warranty

- offers great warranty Lakeland - some good deals are already starting to roll in

Should I wait for Black Friday for coffee machine deals

As is now tradition during sale season, we expect to see lots of Black Friday deals roll in before the actual Black Friday day of November 27 and many of these might not stick around – we've already seen some coffee machines sell out as retailers apply hefty discounts to leftover stock. That means if you see a coffee machine that ticks all of the boxes for you and is within your budget, you should definitely buy it.

However, as much as we know plenty of deals will roll in before Black Friday, more and more will arrive as we get closer to the big day. More will even come in as Black Friday sales are replaced by Cyber Monday deals. So if you haven't seen the coffee machine for you yet, we don't think you should settle until you've seen the full range of deals and then make a decision. Sure this could mean that you miss out on an early deal, but it's difficult to find the perfect coffee machine for you, so settling for something that's smaller, pricier or less feature-rich than you'd have liked isn't worth it in our opinion.