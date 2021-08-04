The best Keurig Black Friday deals 2021: what we expect to see

Black Friday Keurig deals can offer already affordable pod coffee makers at even cheaper prices come the holiday season, and with this year's offers looking set to be better than ever we're looking forward to some excellent discounts. Black Friday itself will take place on November 26 this year so, while you've still got plenty of time to prepare, those looking to save on a brewer that champions ease and convenience should get some early research underway.

We're showing you exactly how to find the best Keurig Black Friday deals right here, from rounding up our predictions on pricing and value to sourcing all the retailers you should be checking come November.

So, why do we think this year's Black Friday deals will be better than ever? If trends continue, this year's holiday sales period stands to last longer and offer better discounts that previous years. Adobe reports that 2021's discounts averaged between 25 and 30% throughout the week of Black Friday and following weeks as well. That's a considerable increase over the 20-15% averages of both 2019 and 2018.

However, we were also seeing price cuts landing a lot sooner, with the push for online retail bringing the start of the holiday sales period all the way up to October. While the biggest savings were still reserved for that Thanksgiving week, a longer period of sales brought retailers over $188 billion in revenue last year, a 32% growth over the previous year in a continually growing set of stats.

It's likely, then, that this year's offers will continue along the same trend. Considering the success of an elongated period of sales last year, retailers will likely kick off their deals earlier in the year once more while also offering higher discounts as well.

Those shopping specifically for Keurig Black Friday deals may also be particularly well served by this year's sales. Coffee lovers were still seeing price increases following the demand for at-home coffee equipment last year, which meant discounts on coffee makers and accessories were a little light over the holiday period. However, now that the initial demand surge has subsided and more of us are heading back to the office, it's likely we'll see those prices start to relax once more.

Black Friday Keurig deals: FAQs

When will the best Black Friday Keurig deals start in 2021? Black Friday itself officially kicks off on November 26 this year, but last year retailers were unveiling their discounts from the start of Thanksgiving week. That means we can expect to see Black Friday level pricing starting from Monday 22. However, if you're looking for earlier discounts it's likely we'll see retailers offering a range of savings in the weeks leading up to the main event as well. While the best offers may still be reserved for the official sale, it's worth noting that you might be able to beat the rush if you're diligent enough in your deal hunting.

How to find the best Keurig Black Friday deals

The easiest way to make sure you're getting the best Keurig Black Friday deal for you is to check that you're getting the right model for your coffee needs. Keurig has a range of devices in its current line up, and balancing their features and prices with your own lifestyle is key to getting the most value out of your purchase.

The cheapest Keurig, for example, is the Keurig K-Mini. While perfect for smaller spaces or lone coffee drinkers, the lack of a water reservoir and basic controls means it's not ideal for larger households or those looking to tinker with the strength and flavor of their coffee.

If you're looking for something that can handle more than one cup at a time but still won't break the bank, we'd recommend checking out the Keurig K-Classic instead. There's a removable water reservoir here which means you won't need to fill it up for each drink, and each tank can brew between four and eight drinks depending on the size you choose.

Or, if you're looking for more control over your coffee's strength and texture, something a little more premium might be in order. The Keurig K-Cafe comes with a milk frother and a shot setting for a stronger brew, making it an easy way to experiment with specialty drinks at home without splashing out on a full espresso machine.

In general, we'd recommend checking the following specs of your chosen coffee maker to ensure that you're picking up the right machine for you.

Reservoir capacity: check how much water will the machine hold and whether will that be enough for a full day's use without having to refill.

check how much water will the machine hold and whether will that be enough for a full day's use without having to refill. Reservoir build: can the water reservoir be removed for filling at the sink? Many cheaper machines build the reservoir straight into the body which makes things a little more cumbersome.

can the water reservoir be removed for filling at the sink? Many cheaper machines build the reservoir straight into the body which makes things a little more cumbersome. Size: check that the footprint of your coffee maker will fit on your available counter space, including any storage or accessories you plan on picking up with it.

check that the footprint of your coffee maker will fit on your available counter space, including any storage or accessories you plan on picking up with it. Brew sizes: if you like a larger coffee, check that your machine can brew 10- or 12-ounce cups.

if you like a larger coffee, check that your machine can brew 10- or 12-ounce cups. Milk frother: those looking to experiment with specialty drinks like a Cappuccino or Latte will need a milk frother, and picking a machine with one already attached will save you plenty of cash.

Once you've found the right machine for you it's time to find some deals. We'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday Keurig deals right here, but if you find a price you like elsewhere it's crucial that you check it against other retailers. Many larger stores automatically price match each other, however it's always worth checking for a lower cost elsewhere, especially seeing as retailers also like to add free gifts to boost their chances against the competition as well.

What to expect from Black Friday Keurig deals 2021

We're looking forward to this year's Black Friday Keurig deals. From the newly released Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart to the brand's most tried and tested devices, there's likely to be plenty of discounts lining the shelves.

The cheapest Keurig K-Mini dropped down to $49.99 (usually $79.99) last year, a record low that hasn't yet been beaten in 2021. However, we're confident we'll see a return of this cost come November, as prices have been slowly falling at a range of retailers over the course of the last few months.

Many of the more expensive Keurigs, however, didn't fare too well in last year's offers. Considering the widespread increase in coffee maker prices over the course of the global pandemic, it was understandable that the majority of Keurig coffee makers didn't break any records. However, with demand easing off we can expect more discounts to come in 2021.

The Keurig K-Classic, for example, has seen plenty of discounts since last year's Black Friday Keurig deals, when it took a plunge all the way down below $70 (usually $99.99). We have, however, seen it sitting at just under $50 before last year's surge in demand. That means we're expecting to see an improvement on last year's discount in 2021.

The Keurig K-Cafe is another machine that was blighted by 2020's price increases. Last year we only saw a $137 sales price on this device (usually $199) whereas in 2019 it dropped all the way down below $100.

While last year's discounts weren't too impressive, then, we are expecting a return to some of 2019's lowest price records, perhaps even beating them in 2021.

Today's best Keurig deals

If your coffee needs can't hold until November, you'll still find plenty of Keurig discounts available right now. We're rounding up all the lowest prices from around the web just below, but we're also looking to the upcoming Labor Day sales for more chances to save as well.