Black Friday Nespresso deals 2022: what to expect in November

This year's Black Friday Nespresso deals will be worth waiting for, whether you're looking for holiday gifts or thinking about upgrading your current coffee machine. That's if our predictions are correct: we're expecting to see some huge discounts in the November sales - here we'll tell you why, plus everything you need to know to find the best deal possible.

Demand for coffee makers and espresso machines in the US is steadily increasing despite the temporary pandemic lull, with GlobalNewswire.com reporting a projected market value of US$20,596.79 million by 2028. With more folks now working in a remote or hybrid work model, that's very likely to happen.

However, this year's Black Friday deals, which should peak on November 25, are a little tricky to predict as there are more factors affecting them than in previous years. On one hand, the world is back in full force post-pandemic, production has resumed in most places, and many products are back to being readily available. On the other, we're in the middle of a period of inflation, and so far this year we haven't seen the price of most top Nespresso products drop as low as they did back in 2019 and 2020.

So what does all this mean for this year's Black Friday Nespresso deals? Well, it's entirely possible that holiday season spending will be lower than usual, with many people more reluctant to spend money on a new appliance when gas and food are at an all-time high. But retailers know this.

We think there's a strong chance they'll offer deeper discounts to entice people to spend. So, we might just see popular Nespresso machines like the VertuoPlus, Vertuo Next, and Essenza Mini drop down to their lowest prices ever - certainly of the year - during Black Friday week. Read on for our top tips and tricks for getting the best Black Friday Nespresso deals this year.

You won't find any 'official' Black Friday Nespresso deals yet. However, there are cheap Nespresso machine deals throughout the year, so you don't have to wait until November to save money. Here are the best sales to browse now...

Should you wait for a Black Friday Nespresso deal?

Adobe's 2021 holiday shopping trends and insight (opens in new tab) report shows that while many devices and other tech products started seeing discounts in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, appliances like coffee makers didn't see considerable price drops until the third and fourth week of November - and that mirrors what we saw happening.

However, things might be different this year as consumer spending has slowed down due to high inflation rates. Online retailers, in a bid to entice people to shop, might roll out good deals from as early as October. We're also expecting a rising trend in early holiday purchases, with many folks likely to want to spread their holiday spending over a few months instead of just November and December.

We're already seeing great discounts on Nespresso products, with US retailers offering up to 25% discounts and UK retailers offering more than 50% off select models. Most prices will drop lower, but if you're trying to avoid spending a lot of money all at once, and just want a great deal - not necessarily the lowest price possible - we'd recommend grabbing an early deal if you see one you like the look of.

Black Friday Nespresso deals: our predictions

When will the best Black Friday Nespresso deals start in 2022? Black Friday has evolved from a one-day affair to almost a season-long event, and this year it's likely to start even earlier than usual. This year's Black Friday is officially November 25, but we're anticipating deals to start appearing around October. Last year Amazon kicked off sales season with a 'Black Friday-level deals' event in early October, and many other big-name retailers quickly followed suit. We didn't see the best Nespresso Black Friday deals in these early events, but that's not to say there won't be some good deals in October this year. With fears around inflation, retailers may need to work harder to encourage people to spend. Still, we expect the very best Nespresso deals to arrive a week or so before Black Friday.

How good will this year's Black Friday Nespresso deals be?

The last time we saw record-low prices on top Nespresso machines was back in 2019 and 2020. Last year, we saw them drop to their lowest prices of the year on Black Friday, but not as low as previous years – likely due to supply chain and delivery issues faced by many retailers during the pandemic, as well as the spike in demand.

This year might be different, however. High inflation rates and the cost of living crisis are causing consumers to spend less, which might lead to big retailers offering deeper discounts to entice shoppers. Will we see record-low prices this Black Friday? It's too early to tell. However, considering we're already seeing great Nespresso deals this early in the game, it's definitely possible.

What Nespresso Black Friday deals do we expect in 2022?

The most popular Nespresso models get discounts every year, and we expect them to drop in price this coming Black Friday as well. Take the Nespresso VertuoPlus, which typically costs $189/£179. We think the price will drop by at least $40/£40 – and we might see it discounted by up to 50%, as it was in 2020.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next may well get a similar price drop. During Black Friday 2021 it had a 20% discount in the US and a 48% discount in the UK, but we've seen it cheaper in previous years. We're hoping for even better deals of more than 50% this year before Black Friday week.

As far as Nespresso's espresso machines go, we saw the premium Nespresso Creatista Plus drop under $400 in the US, and go as low as £249 days before Christmas in the UK back in 2020. We're hoping retailers like Amazon will try and match that record-low this year, especially since many consumers are unwilling to purchase expensive products right now.

Even if we don't see the lowest-ever prices, most Nespresso models will likely have hard-to-resist deals this year as a way to convince shoppers to spend money.

Last year's best Nespresso Black Friday deals

A good way to get a sense of what this year's Black Friday Nespresso deals might look like is to take a look at last year's. Most retailers didn't offer deals that matched the previous years. We still saw great deals on most Nespresso single-serve models and espresso machines in November, but finding a 50% discount was hard, especially in the US. Here's a selection of the best offers from last year.

US: Last year's best Nespresso Black Friday deals

UK: Last year's best Nespresso Black Friday deals

How to get the best Nespresso Black Friday deals

1. Consider an older model

Discounts on older Nespresso models are almost always available, and they're likely cheaper than a discounted new model. If money is tight right now, but a coffee maker upgrade is necessary, this is the best way to go especially because coffee makers and espresso machines are much slower to age than laptops and phones.

2. Start checking early

Cheap Nespresso deals are almost always available. Better yet, you might find Black Friday-worthy bargains pop up even before October so you don't have to wait until the actual event to purchase. In the UK, for example, a handful of retailers is offering more than £80 off on the Nespresso VertuoPlus until the third week of September as part of the company's autumn sale.

3. Shop around

You might be tempted to just go on Amazon, and take advantage of the best deal you find. While Amazon does often have the lowest prices around in both the US and the UK, it's not a hard and fast rule that the retailer will always have the best deals. Who knows? You might find a better one at another retailer offering you a free milk frother or free next-day delivery (if you're not an Amazon Prime member) for the same price.

3 Nespresso machines to watch out for

1. Nespresso Vertuo Next The best coffee maker: barista-style coffee at home Best for: Most people | Skill level: Beginners | Type: Single-serve pod machine | Milk frother: No | Number of drink sizes: 5 specifications Colour Black Condition New, Refurbished $129.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $139.95 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $179.95 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) Mess-free Easy to use Can create five different sized drinks Pods are expensive You can’t froth milk with it

If you need an effortless way to make your morning brew, then the single-serve pod Nespresso Vertuo Next is the coffee maker for you. It can create five different-sized drinks, and because it uses pods, is easy to clean as well. Starting at $169 / £149, it got modest discounts last year, even if it didn't go down to its record-low price, but we're hoping to see better deals this year.

2. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Particularly good at brewing large quantities of espresso-based coffee Best for: Making a quick coffee | Skill level: Beginners | Type: Single-serve pod machine | Milk frother: No | Number of drink sizes: 5 specifications Condition New $195.85 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $239 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $239.99 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) Easy to use Large water tank Can create five different sized drinks Pods are expensive You can’t froth milk with it

Boasting a 1.9-quart / 1.8-liter water tank, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus is the best single-serve pod coffee maker for those who consume more than one cup of coffee a day. It's just as easy to use as the Vertuo Next, however and uses the same capsules. We haven't seen it drop to its record-low price since 2019, but we're anticipating to see better deals this year.

3. Nespresso Creatista Plus Premium espresso machine for creative, foamy lattes Best for: Creative latte art | Skill level: Advanced | Type: Espresso machine | Milk frother: Yes | Number of drink sizes: 8 $546.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Intuitive to use design Automatic frother Only compatible with Nespresso capsules Expensive

You can up your latte-making game with the Nespresso Creatista Plus, which comes with its own steam pipe for milk frothing and the ability to let you program cup sizes. If you want to make fancy latte art for your friends, this is certainly the espresso machine to do it with. At $649 / £529, this is a premium purchase. In the UK, we did see it slash a hefty £170 off its price last year and drop as low as £249 in 2020, so we're hoping that we'll see better deals this year for both US and UK shoppers.