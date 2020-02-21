Black Friday 2020 MacBook deals: what to expect this year

Black Friday is a fantastic time to find a great deal on a new MacBook, and we're expecting to see some great savings this year.

We're expecting all the major electronics retailers to be competing for a slice of the action, with Best Buy and Newegg slashing prices in the US, Currys and John Lewis marking down MacBooks in the UK, and Amazon cutting prices around the world.

We saw some amazing prices on MacBook 2019 models last year, and prices on the 2018 Air and Pro continued to fall throughout the week leading up to Black Friday before settling at their discounted sweet spot.

There were fantastic Macbook deals available throughout Cyber Monday too,with some offers lasting well into the following week,

The best Black Friday Macbook deals last year

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is a lightweight portable powerhouse of a laptop with a lower entry price that doesn't leave you with an underpowered spec. That said, once you start hitting the $1,500 / £1,500 price mark in these Cyber Monday MacBook deals, you might be better off with the internal configurations of a MacBook Pro model if you're not fussed about the slimline design of the Air.

This is Apple's most affordable laptop but still keeps an 8th generation i5 processor under the hood and options of 128GB / 256GB / 512GB SSD storage and 8GB / 16GB of RAM.

The super thin design allows for the Retina True Tone display to shine, while keeping the laptop's weight to an incredible 2.75 pounds (1.25kg).

Last year's best Black Friday Macbook Air deals

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 256GB | $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 128GB | £1,099 £985 at Currys

MacBook Pro

The more powerful Macbook Pro now comes in three distinct sizes - 13-inch, 15-inch, and the 2019 16-inch model. You can also find 2018 versions of the smaller options for a little less in these Cyber Monday MacBook deals. While Apple might not be stocking the middling 15-inch model anymore, plenty of retailers will still have the conventionally sized MacBook on offer.

There's more than screen size to think about here, however. The smallest model runs with a quad-core 8th generation i5-i7 processor and 8GB of RAM. In comparison, the 15-inch model typically comes with either a 6-core 9th generation i7 processor and 256GB SSD storage or an 8-core 9th generation i9 processor with 512GB SSD storage. The 16-inch MacBook Pro model comes with the same processor offerings but also massive 1-8TB options for your SSD and improved AMD Radeon Pro 5300M - 5500M graphics.

Whatever specs you choose, you're still getting a gorgeous Retina display with True Tone, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and the Touch Bar as standard. That said, the 13-inch model is only a very minor improvement over the previous year's installment, so if you see a 2018 MacBook Pro going for significantly less, it's a good idea to snap it up.

Last year's best Black Friday MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 256GB | $2,399 $1,999 at B&H

You could grab this 256GB SSD configuration for $400 off at B&H for Black Friday 2019. It comes with a 9th generation i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, so if you were looking for a MacBook with above-average punch but didn't want to be floored by the prices of the higher range configurations, this was the deal for you.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 128GB | £1,299 £1,146 at Currys

This 13-inch 2019 MacBook Pro was down to just £1,146 at Amazon - a cheap MacBook Pro by any standards but even better for the latest release. This is a light spec version, with only a 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM to play with - so only grab this deal if you're looking for a MacBook Pro to take care of your everyday tasks with speed and style.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 256GB | £1,569 £1,329 at John Lewis

John Lewis knocked £240 off this 256GB MacBook Pro. That's a great saving on an awesome spec that will serve anyone looking to get some mid-range work done on their MacBook. That means running a few demanding apps and multi-tasking easily.

MacBook Pro (2018)

Last year's 2018 MacBook Pro carries many of the same specs as this year's model. Available in Silver or Space Gray, the 13-inch / 15-inch luxury laptop is favored by those looking to multitask in an intuitively designed digital space directly integrated with all your favorite Apple products. The 2018 model comes with a configurable SSD that can go from 256GB all the way to 2TB should you wish to pay for it.

With very similar specs to this year's MacBook Pro, there's no hard and fast rule for choosing the older model to save some cash. Indeed, we've been seeing the 2019 MacBook Pro reach prices slightly lower than that of the 2018 version so you'll really have to pay attention to the specs you're getting when you spot a deal.

Last year's best MacBook Pro 2018 Black Friday deals

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018) 128GB | $1,299 $1,147 at Amazon

This is last year's model but still includes a touch bar which fans of the later releases will prefer. That said, there's really not much in it between this and the 2019 version if you're not fussed about owning the latest tech.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018) 256GB | £1,569 £1,329 at John Lewis

This 13-inch 2018 MacBook Pro offers a decent 256GB SSD for under £1,350 this Cyber Monday weekend. While that's a great price on a luxury Apple MacBook, you can pick up a 2019 model for just £15 more at Currys if you're after the latest tech.

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2018) 512GB | £2,699 £2,179 at Amazon

This larger 15-inch MacBook Pro might be less portable than its smaller siblings, but it certainly offers the display real estate to make use of all the multi-tasking you'll be doing with that 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. You're getting higher specs on this model, but paying a slightly more premium price tag to match that. Plus, a £520 saving at Amazon is a great shout.

Which Black Friday MacBook deal should I buy?

Apple's price tags have historically soared above those of their competition, so Cyber Monday MacBook deals may be your best shot at owning a luxury computer before the end of the year. This is the last chance retailers will get to push the older 2018 MacBook Pro and Air models before 2020 comes around, so expect savings across the range.

The 2018 MacBook Pro model isn't seeing a lot of deals so far, particularly because of how similar it is to the 2019 range. This assimilation isn't necessarily a bad thing, as we may see retailers attempting to shift stock of their older models more over the coming week.

If you're looking for a cheaper option, it's almost always a better idea to go for one of Apple's 13-inch models. Though less powerful than their larger-display siblings, the 13-inch laptops are more than capable of handling a few high-performance apps and keep their portability at the same time. If you're looking for something to handle a wider range of apps for media editing, however, you might want to take a look at the turbo-powered 15-inch models with their higher-performing processors and extra storage options.

So this Cyber Monday looks set to be an exciting one for fans of Apple's range of sleek yet super-powered laptops. Cyber Monday MacBook deals are historically some of the most sought after discounts, so expect plenty of competition as stock levels fall over the weekend. To help keep you ahead of the game, we're keeping this page updated with all the latest deals as soon as they come in so stay tuned.

How to get the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals

Apple itself will rarely offer substantial discounts on their hardware, with MacBooks being an area they seem to be most stubborn on. Instead, you can expect to find the usual Apple gift cards or software bundles being included in the usual MacBook price over the Cyber Monday week. If you're looking for solid money off, you'd be better off checking in with the retailers.

If you're in the US, it will be worth remembering that B&H went all out last year on their Cyber Monday MacBook deals so keep an eye on them. If you're in the UK, be sure to check out Laptops Direct for MacBook deals similar to last year's savings. Make sure you're also keeping tabs on all the usual suspects as well; Amazon as well as Best Buy and Walmart in the US and Currys, John Lewis, and Argos in the UK.

When you're shopping for your MacBook Cyber Monday deals, it's important to know what you want to buy and what you are buying. MacBook Pro and Air models often range in their specs on different websites, so it's worth double-checking the amount of storage as well as the processor included in your deal, otherwise you might not be getting as much of a bargain as you think.

We'll be tracking all the latest Black Friday MacBook deals over the big weekend, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest sales as soon as they start!