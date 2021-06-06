Best outdoor projector for movies in 2021

It's time to start making the most of the outdoors – by investing in one of the best outdoor projectors.

Picking the right projector for outdoor entertainment can be tricky, with a very different set of criteria compared to choosing one for indoors use. Portability for taking outside, audio quality outside of a sound-proof room, battery life and more need to be kept in mind when making such a purchase.

We've rounded up the best outdoor projectors out there, delivering a fantastic movie night no matter your outdoor setup. Whether you're having a romantic evening for two, or a party for a few, there are plenty of options.

Whatever you choose, you're guaranteed to have a great summer with these versatile units – but don't forget to pop the popcorn before you head out.

What to keep in mind

What makes an outdoor projector? Many of the models listed here were designed for indoor use, but a long enough power extension cable can mean that the plug socket in your living room can reach out onto a garden patio or balcony – so don’t write off these models just yet.

Of course, most projectors aren’t built to be weather-proof as such, and we wouldn’t recommend leaving one out in the rain. It’s best to make sure you have a clear sky or some kind of cover – whether that’s an awning, roof, or otherwise. The smallest, most portable models could even be set up inside a tent on camping trips – though try not to get caught out with a short battery life, especially if you won’t have anywhere nearby to charge. (To solve that issue, check out the best power banks too.)

The best outdoor projectors in 2021

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

1. XGIMI Halo The ultimate home theater on the go Specifications Projection system: Lamp Resolution: Full HD / 1080p Brightness: 800 lumens (plugged in), 600 lumens (on battery) Projection size: 30-300 inches Video inputs: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB 2.0 Dimensions: 113.5 x 145 x 171.5mm Audio: 10W (2x 5W) speakers

The XGIMI Halo is a great shout for anyone after a portable projector that doesn't give up on quality pictures entirely. This stylish, compact, and capable projector is easy to take with you on the go, with built-in 5W speakers and 1080p / Full HD resolution to offer both sight and sound.

You're getting 800 lumens max brightness while plugged in, though this does drop to 600 lumens when running on battery – fine for dark, outdoor settings, though you'll undoubtedly fare better with the former setting. Regardless, the battery life is long enough to watch an average-length movie (no Snyder Cut, sorry) and you won't have to pay through the nose for this capable model. There's no native Netflix support, sadly – something that also plagues the XGIMI Horizon Pro – but complaints are few and far between for the Halo.

It's worth noting that heater enthusiasts may not be satisfied with the brightness and picture of the Halo, especially because of somewhat distracting video noise in dark scenes. Meanwhile, casual viewers who want a projector they can pop-up at home, in their yard, or on camping trips may be just as satisfied with a more affordable, slightly dimmer option. But, for anyone who needs flexibility and wants the best projector that can fit that need, the XGIMI Halo will prove a worthy choice.

Read more: XGIMI Halo review

(Image credit: Future)

Billed as a lifestyle projector, the size and shape of the EpiqVision Mini EF12 will appeal to those who have an eye for design and are on the lookout for a portable model.

The EF12’s internal features aid portability, since there’s a built-in Chromecast and decent Yamaha speakers that pump out well-rounded sound that isn’t at all harsh. There are also two HDMIs with ARC support, and the unit runs on a snappy Android TV platform, so it’s a doddle to set up. The EF12 is a Full HD projector, which could put off those who insist on 4K resolution, but it’s as good as we’d expect in a projector of this size.

The laser-powered picture is colourful and clear, with a distinct lack of blurring in fast-moving images. But as great as it is for sports and films, gamers will be disappointed by the long lag, which makes many games unplayable. On paper, it outputs at just 1,000 lumens, but don’t let that put you off – as it looks a decent amount brighter than that. The EF12 is also extremely power-efficient, drawing around a third of energy when compared to its competitors.

Read more: Epson EF12 review

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

3. ViewSonic M1+ A compact projector with surprisingly decent sound Specifications Projection system: DLP Resolution: 480p Brightness: 300 lumens Projection size: Up to 85 inches Video inputs: HDMI, USB, micro SD Dimensions: 145 x 126 x 40 mm Audio: Harman Kardon

If you're looking for an easy-to-use, set-and-run projector to keep the little ones entertained, the ViewSonic Ultra-Portable Projector is just the model. The whopping six-hour battery will give you a run for your money, whether you're playing games or watching movies.

Compact with a built-in stand, this projector is perfect for camping or simply relaxing at home. While the ViewSonic is 300-lumen model, the unit does feature keystone correction and sports dual Harman Kardon speakers – which, for the price, isn’t bad going at all. It's compatible with USB-C, HDMI and micro SD too.

We haven't reviewed this particular outdoor projector, though you can see our thoughts on its close cousin, the ViewSonic M2, which definitely impressed with its ease of setup, loud speakers, and good connectivity options – even if the motion smoothing was a bit aggressive for our liking. For a cheap, portable projector though, it's hard to find too many complaints here.

Keep in mind that there are a few iterations of the ViewSonic M1+, including a more basic M1 pocket projector with more basic JBL audio (for about half the price).

Read more: ViewSonic M2 review

(Image credit: Future)

4. Anker Nebula Capsule II Mini A portable projector that gets the basics right Specifications Projection system: DLP Resolution: HD (720p) Brightness: 200 lumens Projection size: Up to 100 inches Video inputs: 1x HDMI, 1x USB Dimensions: 3.15 x 3.15 x 5.9 inches Audio: 8W

Some projector were meant to be portable – and few do it better than the Anker Nebula Capsule II Mini Projector.

About the size and shape of a can of Coca Cola, the tiny projector looks more like a battery pack for a piece of AV equipment than an all-out projector, but those looks are deceiving. The Capsule II is very capable for its size, offering a 720p (HD) resolution and strong audio output – and a noticeable improvement on 2018's Anker Nebula Mars II – even if it can't compete with the more premium 4K HDR models listed in this guide.

Given its size, we were pleasantly surprised to find a fully-sized HMDI port, too, rather than the mini-HDMI alternative – as well as a USB port and USB-C charging port, allowing you to power the projector while connecting to a streaming stick like the Roku Express or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

There's also 3,600 apps to make use of, all pre-built into the Android TV smart platform. However, given some tricky certification issues around Netflix, you won't get the biggest TV streaming service on there unless you connect an external device to do it for you.

Read the full review: Anker Nebula Capsule II Mini Projector

(Image credit: AAXA)

5. AAXA P7 Mini A cheap Full HD projector – but watch out for the battery life Specifications Projection system: DLP Resolution: Full HD (1080p) Brightness: 450 lumens (on battery), 600 lumens (plugged in) Projection size: Up to 120 inches Video inputs: 1x HDMI, 1x USB, 1x USB-C, 1x micro USB Dimensions: 4.7 x 4.4 x 2.7 inches Audio: 2W

'Compact' doesn’t quite do the small size of this pocket-sized projector justice. Measuring just 4.7 x 4.4 x 2.7 inches, the AAXA P7 Mini is perfect to take with you on camping trips, or for use when back at base, no matter where you are. We haven't reviewed this particular model, but on paper is should be great for travelling or as a desktop if you're a digital nomad, and the price certainly makes it worth considering.

Fitting in the palm of your hand and weighing about as much as a large coffee, the P7 Mini sports a decent rechargeable battery (90 mins), though it might not be long enough for a feature film in some cases. The 2W audio, too, is less than most on the list, but means you will get basic sound capability.

There are plenty of ports and media capabilities, with USB, USB-C, HDMI and micro USB all supported – allowing you to display any connected media on the P7 Mini's 120-inch screen, though the picture is strongest at around 100 inches.

(Image credit: Samsung)

5. Samsung The Premiere The best there is – if you can find an extension cable long enough Specifications Projection system: Three-Laser DLP Resolution: 4K Brightness: 2,800 lumens Projection size: 100-130 inches Video inputs: 3x HDMI, 1x RF, optical, 1x AUX Out Dimensions: 550 x 141 x 367mm

After more than a decade since its last home cinema projector, Samsung has exploded back on the scene with The Premiere LSP9T projector.

It's an excellent model (receiving five stars in our review) but if you're shelling out £6,999 / US$6,499 / AU$10,999 for a 4K projector, you'll likely want to be able to use the projector beyond one room.

As a wired projector, you may need an extension cord to bring this model out of doors – and you'll want to be careful it doesn't get stuck in bad weather – but you likely won't be disappointed with the result. An ultra-short-throw model, the Premiere can be placed right up against a wall or screen. The resolution is superb as a result of 4K HDR projection with tri-color laser technology.

This is the only projector that packs in the HDR10+ dynamic HDR format, which adds in scene-by-scene picture calibration with compatible films and TV shows, so you're guaranteed the best picture. The 40W built-in speakers are great for adding extra atmosphere, too.

Read our full review: Samsung The Premiere projector

(Image credit: TechRadar)

6. BenQ TK850 An incredibly bright HDR projector Specifications Projection system: DLP Resolution: 4K Brightness: 3,000 lumens Projection size: 40-200 inches Video inputs: 2x HDMI, 1x SPDIF, 1x AUX In, 2x USB Dimensions: 380 x 127 x 263mm Audio: 2x 5W

Another technically indoor model that could be convinced to trail outside with an extension cable, the BenQ TK850 offers exceptionally high brightness at 3,000 lumens – meaning it's a smart choice for ensuring visible images in the kind of evening light that dimmer projectors may struggle with.

The BenQ TK850 can output a lot of brightness, making for vividly-realized colors and immediately visible detail, even in daytime or with some level of ambient light in the room. For that, it get a thumbs up from us.

There's some video noise in gray shadows or dark scenes, and the lack of streaming apps may disappoint some, but overall the TK850 is a fantastic projector for your home – or just outside it.

Read the full review: BenQ TK850 projector