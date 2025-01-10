The 7 best projectors at CES 2025

I could predict simply from reading the contents of my email inbox that CES 2025 was going to be a showcase for projectors, and that very much turned out to be the case. Big TV brands such as Hisense and TCL had new models on display in their sprawling CES booths and these were accompanied by projectors from many smaller, upstart brands, most hailing from China and some promoting their products on Kickstarter.

In contrast to the CEDIA trade show, which serves as a launching pad for higher-end examples of the best 4K projectors, many of the models at CES are affordable portable projectors and ultra short throw (UST) projectors. But even projectors at this lower-cost tier now benefit from tech developments such as laser light engines and the Google TV smart TV platform. They demand to be taken seriously, and I approached my task of snooping out the best projectors at CES with open eyes and an open mind.

Admittedly, the open halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center where CES is held isn’t the best environment to assess a projector’s picture quality. But with the caveat that not all models were viewed in a perfectly dark room, these are the best and most interesting projectors I encountered at the show.

Hisense L9Q Trichroma Laser TV

The Hisense L9Q (shown at top) is a new addition to the company’s lineup of Laser TVs, which package an ultra short throw projector with an ambient light rejecting projection screen. Previous Laser TV offerings provided 100-inch or 120-inch screen options, but the L9Q will be available in 100-, 110-, 120-, 136-, and 150-inch screen sizes when it ships later in 20025.

Hisense is claiming 5,000 nits peak brightness for the L9Q – a 67% light output boost over previous Laser TV models. The pre-production model the company had on display at CES used a 2.9 gain screen and was delivering an impressive 1,500 nits fullscreen brightness, according to a rep I spoke with. That’s better brightness than you’ll get with most OLED and many mini-LED TVs! Static contrast is stated at 5,000:1, an equally important real-world spec, and the projector’s RGB laser light engine provides 110% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut

The design of the pre-production model Hisense was showing isn’t finalized, but Hisense says the final version will sport a “Black Walnut Décor Panel, Star Orbit Ambient Lighting, and precision brushed metal finishes.” In other words, it will look a lot fancier than your average projector.

A built-in 6.2.2-channel audio system – the first-ever in a projector, according to the company – delivers Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X sound, and the company has partnered with French speaker maker Devialet for tuning. Last but not least, the Hisense L9Q will have onboard Dolby Vision support, Google TV with voice assistant, and an ATSC 3.0 tuner to receive Next-Gen TV broadcasts in the US.

Valerion VisionMaster Max

(Image credit: Future)

Valerion’s lineup of 4K front projectors get plenty of attention on Kickstarter, and the company’s latest model, the Valerion VisionMaster Max, was on display at CES in a dark room paired with a 220-inch projection screen. Even with a screen that enormous, clips from Avatar: The Way of Water looked impressively bright, and the picture’s deep, detailed blacks made a good argument for the VisionMaster Max’s claimed 15,000:1 contrast ratio, which is made possible by a dynamic iris.

Like the Hisense L9Q, the VisionMaster Max runs the Google TV smart platform and uses an RGB laser light engine specified for 110% BT.2020 color space coverage. It supports both the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats, and can handle a 1080p input at 240Hz for gaming with just 4ms input lag, according to the company. A lens with 0.9-1.5:1 optical zoom and horizontal/vertical shift comes standard. Other lens options will be available to enhance installation flexibility, and there’s automatic image correction to further ease setup.

The Valerion VisionMaster Max is priced at $3,999 and is available for pre-order now on the company’s website.

Formovie Theater Premium

(Image credit: Future)

Formovie was the first company to offer a UST projector with Dolby Vision HDR support. At CES, the company was showing its latest UST projector, the Formovie Theater Premium, a model that’s currently selling for $2,799 on the company’s US website.

The company’s step-down model, the Formovie Cinema Edge, is currently the budget option in TechRadar’s best ultra short throw projectors guide, and the Theater Premium bests it with a brighter, 2,200 ISO lumens picture along with Dolby Vision HDR support and a triple-laser light engine with a specified 107% BT.2020 color space coverage. Formovie claims an under 18ms input lag for gaming, and there’s a built-in Bowers & Wilkins speaker system for audio (Dolby Atmos and DTS:X both supported).

Formovie’s booth presentation of the Theater Premium at CES wasn’t doing its projector any picture quality favors, but given our positive experience with the more budget Cinema Edge, as well as the basic Formovie Theater model, the Formovie Theater Premium looks to be a compelling UST option.

JMGO 02S Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

As we’ve seen from models such as the Samsung The Premiere 9, UST projectors can be big things, and will potentially take up too much space if you set them up in a small living room. That’s why at CES I was excited to see the JMGO 02S Ultra, which the company is billing as the “world’s smallest laser TV.”

This shoebox-sized (12.3 x 11.4 x 5.5 inches) UST projector uses a triple-color laser light source to deliver a specified 2,500 ISO lumens picture with 110% BT.2020 color space coverage. Full-on full-off contrast is specified as 1,800:1, and it can beam a 100-inch image from a 5.75-inch distance. At CES, the 02S Ultra’s picture looked plenty bright and colorful, even as it was beamed in a booth with no curtains or other coverings to dim the convention center’s overhead lighting.

Like many other UST projectors making their debut at CES, the 02S Ultra features auto-calibration features for keystone correction, focus, and screen fitting. It runs the Google TV smart TV platform for streaming and supports Dolby Vision high dynamic range. No price information was provided at the show, but the O2S Ultra is “expected to launch globally in Q4 2025.”

Samsung The Premiere 5

(Image credit: Future)

Another compact triple-laser UST projector unveiled at CES was Samsung’s The Premiere 5. A new take on the company’s portable The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector, this model is even smaller than JMGO’s 02S Ultra, though it’s a 1080p Full HD projector as opposed to a 4K-resolution one.

The Premiere 5 is capable of beaming images from 20 to 100 inches with 560 ISO lumens brightness and features auto keystone and focus for easy setup. The projector’s form factor reminded me of a Sonos One speaker and, like an actual Sonos speaker, it can be used for wireless music streaming.

There are other tricks The Premiere 5 has up its sleeve. A touch feature lets you interact with the screen and it features “Samsung LightWARP technology to project images onto everyday objects for creative and immersive experiences.” I’m not sure what those features can be used for, but look forward to getting my hands on a Premiere 5 to investigate.

Aurzen ZIP

(Image credit: Future)

The world’s first “Tri-Fold ultra-portable projector,” The Aurzen ZIP looks even cooler in person than it does on the company’s Kickstarter page. The ZIP triple folds are divided thusly: the first for an 8mm optical engine and tiny DLP microchip; the second for the built-in stereo speakers and high-strength aluminum hinges; and the third for a built-in 5000mAh battery that delivers “up to 1.5 hours of joy on a single charge,” according to the company.

What’s great about the ZIP, of course, is that it folds up into a phone-size package and can be easily toted anywhere. It then unfolds and has a sturdy support base and its hinges allow for angling the picture at any surface, where an auto-focus and image correction features will kick in. The Zip doesn’t use Wi-Fi but can screen mirror content played on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. It can also present images in both full-screen and vertical modes, letting you easily share TikToK and Instagram Reels with friends.

As you might expect from a phone-sized projector, the picture quality is limited and there’s not much oomph to the sound, though the ZIP’s Bluetooth support lets you connect it to external wireless speakers or headphones.

TCL PlayCube

(Image credit: Future)

TCL’s PlayCube grabbed my attention in an online pre-briefing held by TCL prior to CES, and I’ll admit to being pretty captivated by the company’s new portable projector when I saw it in person at the show.

There wasn’t much info provided about the PlayCube other than it has a built-in battery for anywhere-on-the-go use and features a MagiCube design to adjust viewing angles. But that was enough for me to include TCL’s portable on this list since its winning design made it one of the coolest-looking products at the show.

