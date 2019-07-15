This 55-inch Philips OLED TV is the best Prime Day television deal yet

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up a TV bargain, but we weren't expecting to a see a Philips OLED TV deal this good.

Discount seasons like Prime Day tend to focus on the lower-end of the TV market, with LCD panels usually being the main point of trading. So to find the superb Philips 55POS9002 at one of the lowest prices it's ever been is a real treat.

A 55-inch 4K OLED panel with top-notch HDR credentials and solid Android Smart TV apps and interface features, it's a premium TV at a not-very-premium price thanks to the promotional offer. It's a couple of years old, but to see it at £879.99 as it is right now is a steal – its RRP is closer to £2,000, and even after time has eroded its price, it usually hovers around the £1,200 mark. It's a bargain.

(Image credit: Philips) Philips 55POS9002 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV: £1200 now £879.99

If you're after an OLED TV and don't mind picking one up that's a little older, this Philips set is an absolute bargain, reviewing very well at launch and still trumping the majority of TVs you'll find on shelves

View Deal

Not in the UK? Try these amazing US TV deals

Just because you can't get this Philips TV deal in the US, that doesn't mean that there aren't other great offers to be had. In the US, Amazon Prime Day is offering plenty of great deals on the brand-name TVs from Sony, Vizio, LG and more.

TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart TV $499.99 $259.99 at Walmart

Save over $200 on the TLC 43-inch 4K TV that features Dolby Vision HDR for a life-like picture. The smart TV also has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

TCL 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV $599.99 $319.99 at Walmart

Save $280 on the TCL 49-inch 4K UHD TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream you favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

LG 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHD TV $896.99 $449 at Walmart

The LG Super UHD TV features a Nano Cell Display which claims to reveal more than a billion colors. The smart TV also features AI ThinQ technology and is currently $448 off the list price.

View Deal

Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV $399.99 $219.99 at Walmart

Not that long ago, we would never expect to see a 55-inch 4K TV for under $250 outside of a Black Friday doorbuster, yet here it is for Prime Day. The 55-inch TV lacks smart features, but is a great budget option if you're looking for a basic midsize 4K TV.

View Deal

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Android TV $1,098 $798 at Walmart

Save $300 on the Sony 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The UHD smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control you TV and other smart home devices.

View Deal

More Amazon Prime Day TV Deals in the UK

Can't afford to stump up for an OLED? Or not a big Ambilight fan? Whether you're after a Samsung, a Hisense or an LG TV, a curved set or a flat panel, a smaller 43-incher or a giant 65-inch monster, Amazon Prime Day has TVs to satisfy all needs.

There are loads of televisions on sale for Amazon's Prime Day promotion – these are our favorite finds so far. Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this page with more offers as soon as they appear on Amazon's site.

Prime Day TV deals you missed

SOLD OUT: TCL 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV $1,299.99 $749.99 at Amazon

You can save a whopping $500+ on the TLC 65-inch 4K TV at Amazon. That's the best price we've seen for the UHD TV that has the Roku experience built-in.



(Image credit: Philips) SOLD OUT: Philips 50PUS6753 50-inch 4K HDR TV: £439 £349

With a £90 price cut just in time for Amazon Prime Day, this Philips Ambilight TV set will offer 50-inch bigscreen thrills, complete with 4K resolution, HDR visuals and smartTV apps, all bathed in backlit Ambilight glow that matches the action on screen.



(Image credit: Samsung) SOLD OUT: Samsung UE49MU6500 49-Inch Curve TV: £479 now £379

Curved TVs may be out of vogue now, but savings are not. There's £100 off the price of this curvy Samsung number, which offers up 4K visuals, smart upscaling and catch-up TV platforms built in.



(Image credit: Samsung) SOLD OUT: Samsung UE55NU7300 55-Inch Curved 4K TV: £449 now £379

Get a taste of IMAX-like screen viewing in your home with this 55-inch curved Samsung TV, complete with smart TV apps and HDR 10+ picture richness.



(Image credit: LG) DEAL OVER: LG 43UM7500PLA 43-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV £529 £419 at Amazon

Amazon is offering this 43-Inch Smart LED TV from LG for a £110 discount. It's a fantastic deal considering it comes with freeview play and Ultra HD 4K resolution. There's also a built-in Alexa which you can control via a LG Magic remote.



(Image credit: LG) DEAL OVER: LG 43UK6200PLA 43-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV £289.88 £269 at Amazon

This is a mega low price for an LG of this size - especially given that it's a 4K Smart TV. Not that we're complaining, especially as it's a still quite new 2018 model.

