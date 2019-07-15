Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals for Amazon Prime Day make you forget it's a premium phone

When the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launched, it was very much a 'premium' smartphone with a price tag that matched, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019 you can buy it for a much more affordable price.

You can now pick up a 128GB Galaxy Note 9 for £529, and a 512GB model for £595, down £150 and £255 respectively from their prior prices, and even more from the original launch prices back in August 2018.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a cutting-edge smartphone with an impressive 6.4-inch Infinity Display, lengthy battery capacity, and powerful camera – it's about to be supplanted by the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, but that doesn't mean it's an inferior device by any means.

In fact, at its current price tag, you'd be getting a great deal on the Galaxy Note 9 compared to many other smartphones which have launched recently at a similar price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Prime Day deals

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB): £649.99 £529 at Amazon

Samsung's most recent Note smartphone has just had £150 slashed off its price tag, making it lovely and affordable. With an S-Pen stylus, beautiful screen and powerful camera, this is one of the best phones on the market right now.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (512GB): £849 £595 at Amazon

If you need all the storage space in the world for your premium smartphone, you can now get the Galaxy Note 9 for 30% off, giving you access to all its impressive features for a lovely low price – this is by far the cheapest we've seen it go, so act fast.

