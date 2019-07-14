Microsoft Surface Pro 6 gets price cut to just £750 for Amazon Prime Day

The price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 has been cut for Amazon Prime Day 2019, with Microsoft's slim and stylish Windows 10 tablet — which also doubles as a lightweight laptop — now just £749.99.

What's particularly great about this deal — apart from the large price cut — is that the Surface Pro 6 comes bundled with the Signature Type Cover. This is a cover that doubles as a keyboard, thanks to built-in keys which make typing comfortable, while keeping the device slim, light and looking stylish.

Often, the Type Cover is sold separately, which can add a not inconsiderable extra amount onto the asking price if you want to use it as a laptop. The fact that the Type Cover is included here makes this one of the best Amazon Prime Day Deals we've seen so far.

(Image credit: Microsoft) Microsoft Surface Pro 6 £909.99 £749.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic deal on Microsoft's beautifully-designed tablet. It comes with the Signature Type Cover, which not only protects the screen, but also turns it into a laptop-like device. Also comes with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.

