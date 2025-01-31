You don't need to be an athlete to be a Super Bowl winner: the run-up to the February football frenzy is an excellent time to get a new TV among the many Super Bowl TV deals.

That's because manufacturers often drop their prices dramatically to tempt sports fans to upgrade – and right now, we're recommending the Samsung QN90D 75-inch for $1,799 (was $3,299) at Samsung, the Hisense U8N 65-inch for $899 (was $1,499) at Amazon, or the Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED TV for $2,299 (was $3,399) at Samsung.

We've chosen these because not just because they've got great discounts on them, but these are the top three picks in our guide to the best TVs for sport, prioritising elements such as motion handling and the ability to beat reflections. They're also all excellent for movies and games – and all come in other size options, so click through to the stores if you want something different to the sizes we've highlighted.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,799 at Samsung This was already a great TV, and with $1,500 off it's even greater. As we reported in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a really good TV for sports viewing (and for gaming) because it has excellent viewing angles and very high peak brightness. It's also very good-looking when you're not watching it. We think this is one of the very best Samsung TVs, and one of the best TVs you can buy.

Hisense U8N 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Amazon With $500 off, you're getting a lot of TV for a lot less money. This Google TV has a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and a low reflection screen that makes it really good even in brightly lit rooms. It's very bright, with good local dimming, and at this price it's an absolute steal. As we said in our Hisense U8N review, it's one of the best mini-LED TVs of the year.

We think these three TVs are superb buys at these prices. The Hisense U8N is the cheapest of the trio at just under $900, and that's a great price for such a well specified TV at this size. We gave it four and a half stars out of five in our review, and that was at full price. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports supporting up to 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision, and it's very bright. That combination of brightness and speed makes it a great sports TV.

Next up, there's Samsung's QN90D. This is the one we'd recommend for most people: it's a hugely impressive mini-LED and we said in our review that it particularly excelled with sports, as well as being a great gaming TV too. Its motion handling is absolutely superb, and the picture quality is stunning, with detail handling especially meaning it'll look beautiful even at 75 inches.

If you want an even more premium TV, we'd jump at the current deal on the Samsung S95D. It's a five-star television: outstanding performance, absolutely gorgeous image quality, AI and anti-reflection tech… you name it, this Samsung's got it. The only thing we didn't love was the rather high list price, but with $1,500 off, what's there to complain about?

