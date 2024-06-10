The best budget display you can buy is this Hisense 4K TV for $258 at Walmart

Even with the 4th of July sales coming up soon, we’ve already spotted some great deals on popular tech products. That includes a small but welcome saving on a decent-sized reliable budget TV from Hisense.

Today, you can buy the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K Roku TV at Walmart for $258 (was $298). That saving of $40 might not sound like a huge amount but it adds up fast on an already competitively priced TV.

While the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV won’t win any prizes for being one of the best TVs, Hisense is a fairly reliable brand and we think it’s the best budget TV brand around. Simply put, being able to buy any 58-inch TV for only a tiny bit above $250 is a good deal.

Today’s best Hisense R6 Series 4K TV deal

Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV: was $298 now $258 at Walmart

The Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV is packed with good features for the price that make it a solid display for your everyday viewing. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 so you get a more realistic image with a more vivid array of colors. In-built Roku TV also means you have easy access to all the top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV. It also has a gaming mode which improves input lag and gives you a smooth experience.

There’s a lot to like about the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV with it ticking most of the essential boxes when it comes to getting a decent all-around budget TV.

Besides Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and Motion Rate 120, its sound is a cut above the rest thanks to DTS Studio Sound providing virtual surround sound. Will it compete with the best soundbars? Of course not, but it’s a good starting point especially if you want a TV for your bedroom without needing to add on any extras.

It also has Roku TV built-in which is a fairly simple-to-use operating system full of all your preferred streaming apps. Google Assistant and Alexa support means you can use voice commands if you prefer that method over tapping buttons on your remote.

If you just want a reliable and inexpensive TV for a bedroom or to entertain the kids, the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV will keep you very happy at a low price that’s unlikely to be beaten dramatically during the Prime Day deals next month.

There are, of course, many other TV deals if your budget can go higher. In particular, there are OLED TV deals for anyone seeking the absolute best bang for their buck. Or you could take a look at Roku deals if you simply need to make your existing TV smarter.