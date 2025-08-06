TCL’s 2025 TVs are having a winning moment – with up to AU$3,610 in savings across all models, so can you

If watching movies and TV shows in high quality is important to you, then you’ve likely considered investing in one of the best TVs . If you have, then you probably expect to spend a lot of money to get the best quality. And that could be why you haven’t necessarily taken the leap yet.

I’ve been keeping a close eye on TV reviews and prices throughout 2025, and TCL’s latest range of mini-LED screens have proven incredibly popular with our reviewers. The TV manufacturer is also regularly associated with great value and thanks to a host of discounts across all three main model ranges, that’s never been truer.

For example, you can currently get the mid-range C7K in its giant 85-inch guise with a huge AU$1,304 saving. That’s just the tip of the savings iceberg, as there’s currently up to AU$3,610 off (for the 98-inch C7K) at the time of publishing. With prices starting at just AU$918, TCL proves that you really don’t have to spend a heck of a lot of money to get yourself a quality telly.

I’ve listed all the current discounts across all three TCL 2025 TV model ranges – C6K, C7K, C8K – below, covering all sizes. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your living room screen, now could be the perfect time.

TCL C6K

The C6K is TCL’s entry-level mini-LED screen for 2025 that we said is “brilliant value for money” in our TCL C6K review . It’s not quite perfect, mind you, as our reviewer did stumble upon some black crush in particularly dark scenes. For all other types of content, however, it’s fantastic, serving up vibrant colours that have great impact, particularly for a TV in the C6K’s price bracket. Plus, it has a great selection of gaming features, making it a terrific option for anyone seeking a gaming TV in a smaller room.

TCL C7K

The step-up TCL C7K is perhaps the best option for most people, as it delivers where picture quality is concerned (and is a marked improvement over the C6K) at extremely affordable prices. As you’ll read in our TCL C7K review , “With its dynamic and vibrant colours, surprisingly rich black levels and contrast, realistic textures and minimal blooming, the C7K’s overall picture outperforms its price tag”.

It’s also the model available in the widest range of sizes, from 50 inches through to 98 inches. It’s technically also available in a gargantuan 115-inch variant, but I’ve not included it here because even I have to admit it’s likely overkill for many (not to mention its AU$20,000 list price).

TCL C8K

We’ve not yet reviewed TCL’s flagship mini-LED screen, but our esteemed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? have, and they’ve given it a glowing five-star rating. In fact, they’ve gone as far to say “the C8K’s winning blend of extreme brightness, outstanding backlight control and aggressive pricing makes it one of TCL’s most exciting TVs yet”. High praise indeed.

The C8K is the successor to the C855 from 2024, which we have reviewed and deemed to be one of the “most impressive budget mini-LED TVs you can buy”. Clearly, TCL has taken that winning formula and improved further upon it, producing a TV that benefits from both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and a thoroughly impressive backlighting system that allows it to go seriously bright, meaning HDR content is delivered with great impact and intensity.

If you want flagship TV performance without spending LG, Samsung or Sony money, the TCL C8K is the one to get.