TCL drops 3 massive Super Bowl TV deals - save up to $2,000

If you've just finished watching the NFL Divisional Round and felt that your TV needs an upgrade before the big game then TCL has dropped some strong Super Bowl TV deals that cover a range of different sizes and budgets. Savings up to a massive $2,000 are available, so check out the three best options I've picked out below.

Those on a budget will want to take a look at the TCL 65-inch Q6 4K QLED Fire TV at Amazon for $499.99 (was $699.99). This is a fantastic price for a TV of this size that also features a QLED display. This top-end tech that is usually reserved for more expensive TVs ensures a brighter and more vivid image with deeper blacks and vibrant colors - ideal for watching sports but also all your usual TV shows, films, and video games.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to spend on something colossal, you can get the humungous TCL 98-inch S5 4K LED Smart TV at Amazon for $1,998 (was $3,999.99). It's still super-expensive, but the lowest price yet for a display that could fill an entire wall. Again, it supports high-quality 4K resolution and even a 120Hz refresh rate panel for a smooth viewing experience. If you just want as big as you can get with solid overall picture quality, then this is the one to go for in the sale.

3 best TCL Super Bowl TV deals

TCL 65-inch Q6 4K QLED Fire TV: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

Great value for a TV of this size that also boasts a QLED display – a rare sight in TVs this cheap. We usually see this top-end tech in expensive TVs, so you're getting a bit of a bargain here with this good-sized display for watching sports, TV shows, and films. The QLED tech will give you a brighter and more vivid image with deeper blacks and vibrant colors that make whatever you're watching pop.

TCL 75-inch Q7 4K QLED Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

In the middle of the pack is this 75-inch Q7 4K QLED TV from TCL. It's a similar but newer version of the Q6 above, with a high-quality QLED panel for a bright and clear picture, a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth performance, and local dimming LEDs for a more accurate and richer range of colors. It's a fantastic price for a TV of this overall performance and size, so one to snap up if you want a larger display.

TCL 98-inch S5 4K LED Smart TV: was $3,999.99 now $1,998 at Amazon

If screen size is the most important factor, then you can't get much bigger than this whopping 98-inch 4K TV from TCL. It's the cheapest price yet for this impressive and intimidating display that offers high-end 4K resolution for excellent picture quality, HDR for improved lighting and brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel for a smooth experience - whether that's watching the Super Bowl or playing the latest Madden on your PS5. Google TV is built-in, too, so you get easy access to all the major streaming apps and voice controls.

Want to see what else is available right now? We've also got roundups featuring the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals you can buy today.