Should you still buy an Apple TV 4K in 2024? For just AU$186.15, we're voting yes

There are streaming devices aplenty, but if you're already entrenched in Apple's ecosystem, then it makes sense to pick up the Apple TV 4K. Discounts on this device, however, are few and far between. So when the opportunity comes knocking, it's best to not let it pass you by.

Right now, eBay's Afterpay Day sale allows you to save AU$32.85 on the 64GB version of the 2022 Apple TV 4K, which is the latest version despite being almost two years old now. You can even opt for the 128GB Apple TV 4K with AU$37.35 in savings to be had.

This is a fantastic deal that’s worth picking up, but note that you will need to use the code APAYDAY at checkout and pay using Afterpay to take advantage of this offer.

<a href="https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/Apple-TV-4K-Wi-Fi-64GB-3rd-Gen-MN873X-A-/144965426673?mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=705-53470-19255-0&campid=5338048699&customid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="ebay.com.au"">Apple TV 4K (2022, 64GB, Wi-Fi) | AU$219 AU$186.15 on eBay (save AU$32.85 with code) Packing the A15 Bionic chip, the 3rd generation Apple TV 4K streaming box is a powerful upgrade to your home entertainment setup. Whether you want to watch Apple Original shows, or catch the latest movies from other streaming services such as Disney Plus, Netflix or Prime Video – this deal on the Apple TV 4K will give you a one-stop hub for all your viewing needs. Grab the <a href="https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/404181200582?mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=705-53470-19255-0&campid=5338048699&customid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="ebay.com.au"" data-link-merchant="ebay.com.au"">128GB 2022 Apple TV 4K for AU$211.65, down from AU$248.99. Be sure to use the code APAYDAY for both.

We're big fans of this streaming device, calling it the best in our Apple TV 4K (2022) review, and for good reason – as the latest from Apple, this small box builds on the features offered by the previous model to provide a more compact device with a stack of new features.

From HDR10+ support to USB-C charging on the Siri remote, the Apple TV 4K (2022) made some big leaps from the Apple TV 4K (2021), and comes in at a cheaper cost. Anyone looking for a convenient way to access some of the best streaming services will get that and much more from this streaming box, especially since the arrival of tvOS 17, which added karaoke and FaceTime integration to its long list of features.

With access to Apple Arcade, and support for a wide range of Bluetooth controllers, you can even enjoy gaming on the Apple TV 4K – making it a full-fledged multimedia centre. Additionally, it also has HomeKit integration and AirPlay features that make it compatible with a wide range of Apple devices including AirPods, so you can control your TV without reaching for the remote and listen to your favourite shows or music without disturbing others.

The included Siri Remote offers a variety of control options, including the traditional point and click, or ability to use the touch-enabled clickpad to select what you want to watch. You can even use your voice thanks to its built-in microphone, plus, if you’re ever stuck for something to watch, Siri’s right there with suggestions based on your viewing history.

The 2022 Apple TV 4K is also a Thread and Matter router, so you can use it to connect to smart devices that have either or both of these connectivity standards and control them. So there's more to this little box than just streaming smarts.