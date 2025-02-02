Elevate your TV sound with $100 off the Sonos Beam 2 at Amazon

More often than not, the best soundbars are designed for larger homes that have plenty of space around the TV. What if you are seriously limited on space but still want the incredible sound they produce? Then you should turn to one of the most compact soundbars on the market.

That would be the Sonos Beam 2 which is now on sale at Amazon for $399 (was $499). The offer applies to both black and white versions so you can guarantee it'll seamlessly fit into your space. What are you waiting for? Grab an excellent Sonos soundbar and be blown away by how good it sounds - especially if you pair it with one of the latest Super Bowl TV deals.

Today's best Sonos Beam 2 deal

Sonos Beam 2: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Sonos Beam 2 is the company's mid-range soundbar and is ideal for smaller TVs. If you own a TV between 32 and 55 inches, you'll love the improvement in audio quality you get from this small beast. The lowest price we've ever seen for this soundbar is $369 so this deal isn't far off. Don't hang around though, as this is a limited-time Amazon deal.

In our Sonos Beam 2 review, we said the wide soundstage, hi-res audio compatibility, and compact design made this one of the best soundbars for smaller rooms. We particularly loved the Dolby Atmos support, HDMI eARC compatibility, and a refreshed design compared to the first-generation model.

One of the other great things about the Sonos Beam 2 is how well it fits in with the wider Sonos ecosystem, and is the perfect playmate for the brand’s subwoofers and rear speakers.

The Sonos Beam 2 sounds much bigger than its small size might suggest. Because it's compact, it'll squeeze into small rooms and can be wall-mounted to save even more space.

If you're sold on having a soundbar with Dolby Atmos, then we have you covered with our dedicated guide to the best Dolby Atmos speakers. If you're budget won't stretch as far as the Sonos Beam 2, then we also have a page for the best soundbar deals.