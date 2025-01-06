Samsung has a huge sale on best-rated TVs ahead of the Super Bowl – save up to $1,000

The 2025 Super Bowl is nearly a month away (taking place on February 9) and if you're looking to upgrade your TV for the big game, Samsung is here to help. The retailer has slashed prices on its best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, with up to $1,600 in savings.

Samsung is not only offering big discounts thanks to the upcoming Super Bowl, but the tech giant has just announced its 2025 TV lineup, which means you can score record-low prices on older-model Samsung TVs. I've listed the seven best deals below, which include a range of prices, features, and sizes, so there's something for everyone's Super Bowl viewing needs.



A few highlights include Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99, which also includes a $50 discount on an ultra-slim wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar, this massive Samsung 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for only $549.99, and Samsung's highly-rated S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $2,799.99.



Shop more of Samsung's best pre-Super Bowl TV deals below, and keep in mind the TVs listed below qualify for free shipping, and you can add on TV mounting service for an additional $120.

The 7 best Samsung TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $999.99 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV of 2024 is on sale for $999.99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 144Hz support, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,199.99 - $150 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $629.99 at Samsung Samsung's pre-Super Bowl sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $629.99 - the same price we saw on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $999 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display for watching the Super Bowl, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $999. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This deal also includes a $50 discount on an ultra-slim wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $549.99 at Samsung If you're looking for a big-screen budget display to watch the big game, Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and a bigger display for the Super Bowl, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is an excellent choice. This is the previous-generation model, but it still has the great colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

