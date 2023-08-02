Quick! Our best-rated TV is back down to a record-low price at Walmart

If you're shopping around for one of the best OLED TVs on the market, you've come to the right place. Not only does the stunning LG C2 OLED sit in the number one spot for TechRadar's best TV roundup, but Walmart just dropped the 55-inch model down to a record-low price of $1,149 (was $1,499.99).



The LG C2 OLED TV is our best-rated TV thanks to its exceptional picture quality, sleek design, and reasonable price. The 55-inch display packs LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - all for under $1,200, which is an incredible value.



If you want one of the best TVs at a fantastic price, we highly recommend today's deal from Walmart, which brings the 55-inch LG C2 OLED down to $1,149. That's the best deal you can find right now and beats the current offer at Amazon and Best Buy.

LG C2 OLED TV deal - lowest price

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,149 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market, and Walmart has the 55-inch display on sale for $1,149. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and beats the current deal at Best Buy and Amazon. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,200, which is a fantastic value on an exceptional TV.



Price comparison: Amazon: $1,196.99 | Best Buy: $1,199.99

LG 50-inch 80 Series QNED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $899.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the LG 80 Series QNED 50-inch TV on sale for $849.99. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos and webOS 23 for seamless streaming. All for under $1,000, which is fantastic value for a feature-rich mid-size TV.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy

If you want to upgrade to LG's all-new C3 OLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch display on sale for $2,199.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $1,499.99 now $1,067 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,067 - just $70 more than the record-low price. The gorgeous Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Best Buy has the 65-inch model down to $1,599 - the best deal you can find right now.

