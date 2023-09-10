NFL Sunday is here... Grab a new TV from Samsung and save up to $800
NFL Sunday is here, and if you're looking to score a new display, Samsung has some fantastic deals right now with up to $800 in savings on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays. You can score record-low prices on some of Samsung's best-selling TVs, and we've listed all the best deals just below.
We've listed the best TV deals below, including everything from Samsung's budget 55-inch Crystal 4K TV, on sale for just $349.99 (was $429.99), to the all-new 55-inch S95C OLED TV marked down to a new record-low price of $1,999 (was $2,499).
You'll also find Samsung's stunning 65-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,699.99 (was $1,999.99), and the entry-level 55-inch Q60C QLED TV marked down to only $649 (was $799) - the lowest price we've seen.
Today's deals are a part of the Samsung Discover sale event, which means the discounts are limited-time offers. Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market, so if you want to upgrade your home display for the upcoming football season, this is a great opportunity.
This weekend's best Samsung TV deals
Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was
$429.99 now $349.99 at Samsung
If you're looking for a budget display, Samsung has this entry-level 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $349.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.
Samsung 55-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was
$799.99 now $649.99 at Samsung
The Samsung Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $800, which is a fantastic value for this feature-packed display.
Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung
You can get the best-selling 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - just $100 more than the record-low price. The gorgeous Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.
Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was
$2,599.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung
The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $600 off at Samsung's Discover sale event. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.
Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was
$2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung
The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $500 off the MSRP – marking the first time we've ever seen it dip below $2,000. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality
Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K Outdoor TV (2021): was
$3,499.99, now $2,999.99 at Samsung
If you want a backyard viewing party, the Samsung The Terrace TV is a great option and it's currently $500 for the 55-inch model. It features the same Tizen interface you'd find in Samsung's other specialty TVs (like The Frame), as well as its flagship 8K models like the QN800C. The screen has an IP55 rating, so it can resist dust, rainfall, or even a head-on splash from a hose.
