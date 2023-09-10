NFL Sunday is here... Grab a new TV from Samsung and save up to $800

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $600 off at Samsung's Discover sale event. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.