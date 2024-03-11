New Samsung TVs are coming - and you can already get $100 off with this trick

If you've been eying up your aging TV and thinking it's time for an upgrade, we've got great news - Samsung's latest range of TVs is arriving soon. So soon, in fact, that you can already register your interest for a preorder at the official Samsung site.

Right now, you can sign up via email to be the first in line to get any news on Samsung's upcoming products and receive an exclusive $100 discount on a preorder once the new range is unveiled. According to the promotional material, which Samsung has dubbed the 'Unbox & Discover' event, everything will be unveiled on March 21.

Based on our experience covering similar events from Samsung (including the latest Galaxy phones), we expect preorders for the brand's latest 2024 range of TVs to go live directly after they're officially unveiled.

There are currently no details on which models will be available (or prices) but Samsung already confirmed its 2024 range of OLED and mini-LED TVs at the annual CES Expo in January. We're likely to see plenty of high-end options like the Samsung S95D and Samsung QN90D, as well as several more budget-friendly displays.

Remember that signing up for this promotion reserves you a place in line and gets you a discount but it's not binding. There's no commitment to buy so it's worth signing up – even if you're not dead-set on upgrading to one of the latest models.

Save $100 on a brand new Samsung TV

What TVs are being released on March 21?

(Image credit: Future)

The prices for several of Samsung's 2024 lineup of TVs have already been announced in the UK and Europe so there's a solid picture of what's coming later this month and a rough ballpark of how much these displays will cost. Some models, especially in the OLED range, have received price increases of up to 30% in Europe so we're hoping prices in the US are more in line with the previous releases.

Highlights from the new range of 2024 Samsung TVs will include the Samsung S95D and Samsung QN90D – both successors to models that we've consistently rated as among the best TVs you can buy here at TechRadar. We'll also see updates to the cheaper Q60 and Q70 QLED models, which are usually great choices for those who want a premium display on a reasonable budget.