LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV just dropped to a jaw-dropping price ahead of Labor Day

Just ahead of this year's Labor Day sales event, I spotted a jaw-dropping price on a premium OLED display. The online retailer Woot, an Amazon-affiliated website, has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,347.99 (it was $2,499.99). That's a massive $1,152 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



While LG's 2023 OLED display is regularly discounted, this is a new record-low price and beats Amazon's recent Prime Day deal. Woot's offer on the LG C3 is also an impressive $252 less than the current deals at Amazon and Best Buy. It's an excellent price for a gorgeous big-screen OLED display, and I don't expect you'll find a better deal on Labor Day itself.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,347.99 at Woot

We've just spotted LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,347.99. That's a whopping $1,152 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen, beating the current offers at Best Buy and Amazon. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.



Shop more of today's best TV deals below, most of which include record-low prices that we don't expect to be discounted any further at this year's Labor Day sales event.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $797.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, on sale for just $799.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, and the 55-inch version is on sale for a fantastic price of $699.99 at Best Buy. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,998.99 at Best Buy

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $800 discount, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,999.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide-viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

You can shop more of the best TV deals and OLED TV deals and look forward to upcoming discounts at the 2024 Labor Day TV sales event.