LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV just dropped to a jaw-dropping price ahead of Labor Day
Save a whopping $1,152 on LG's stunning OLED display
Just ahead of this year's Labor Day sales event, I spotted a jaw-dropping price on a premium OLED display. The online retailer Woot, an Amazon-affiliated website, has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,347.99 (it was $2,499.99). That's a massive $1,152 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.
While LG's 2023 OLED display is regularly discounted, this is a new record-low price and beats Amazon's recent Prime Day deal. Woot's offer on the LG C3 is also an impressive $252 less than the current deals at Amazon and Best Buy. It's an excellent price for a gorgeous big-screen OLED display, and I don't expect you'll find a better deal on Labor Day itself.
Today's best OLED TV deal
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,347.99 at Woot
We've just spotted LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,347.99. That's a whopping $1,152 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen, beating the current offers at Best Buy and Amazon. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.
Shop more of today's best TV deals below, most of which include record-low prices that we don't expect to be discounted any further at this year's Labor Day sales event.
More of today's best TV deals
LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $797.99 at Best Buy
The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, on sale for just $799.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.
LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Amazon
Amazon has LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy
The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, and the 55-inch version is on sale for a fantastic price of $699.99 at Best Buy. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.
Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,998.99 at Best Buy
Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $800 discount, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,999.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide-viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.
Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung
The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.
You can shop more of the best TV deals and OLED TV deals and look forward to upcoming discounts at the 2024 Labor Day TV sales event.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.