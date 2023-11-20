I’ve reviewed OLED TVs for 10 years, and these are the Black Friday deals I’d buy

The first OLED TV that I reviewed was actually one of the first OLED TVs made available on the consumer marketplace. It was released by Samsung back in 2013, and to give you a sense of just how much has changed between then and now, it had a curved 55-inch screen and could display 3D movies on Blu-ray.

Nowadays, none of the best TVs have curved screens and 3D support is also a long-gone feature. But the best OLED TVs have made steady advances to the point where they are now nearly as bright as the mini-LED TV competition, while still retaining the deep blacks and powerful contrast that made OLED TVs so appealing in the first place.

Samsung soon exited OLED TV production only to come roaring back in 2022 with QD-OLED, a high-performance variant on the display tech that can be found in both the company’s S95C flagship and the S90C, our pick for best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023. Both of those models can be found among this year’s Black Friday TV deals, along with other top OLED TVs from LG and Sony. If you’re looking to score a great TV during Black Friday deals season, here are a few OLED TV deals I’d recommend.

The 55-inch version of the Samsung S90C is selling for $1,299 at Samsung. That’s a $600 savings and a fantastic price for our top TV of 2023. And if you want to nab the company’s flagship QD-OLED at the same $600 discount, the 55-inch S95C is now just $1,899 at Samsung.

LG’s OLED TVs are also seeing big discounts during Black Friday season, with the company’s 55-inch entry-level B3 selling for $996 at Walmart. Stepping up to the mid-range LG C3, you can find that model for $1,596 at B&H photo, which is a great deal for a 2023 OLED TV in a 65-inch screen size.

Sony’s A80L OLED TV deeply impressed us when we reviewed it, and that model is now available in a 65-inch screen size for $1,699 at Best Buy. That’s a $600 savings, and one of the best Sony Black Friday TV deals we’ve spotted so far this year.

Samsung 55-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,899.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's now $900 off at Samsung's Black Friday sale. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality

LG 55-inch B3 4K OLED TV: was $1369.99 now $996.95 at Walmart

One of the dark horses of the OLED TV world in 2023, the LG B3 has excellent contrast levels, deep blacks, and dynamic color. Along with all this is a well-featured TV with brilliant gaming performance. At under $1,000, this is a steal for one of the most underrated OLEDs on the market today.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,496.99 now $1,596.99 at B & H Photo & Video

The best early Black Friday TV deal is hands-down the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Sony A80L series 65-inch OLED TV (2022): was $2,299 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and Best Buy has this 65-inch model on sale for $1,699.99. That's a $600 discount and the lowest price we've seen. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but also Sony's new Game Menu and a sleek, slim design.

LG 77-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was $4,196.99 now $3,449.99 at Amazon

A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is LG's brightest-ever OLED, thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the 77-inch model down to $3,449.99 - a new record-low price.

Sony 65-inch A75L 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to Sony's top mid-range offering, the A80L, which we rate as the best OLED TV for sound. Looking at the specs, the A75L still has the fantastic XR processing and is perfect for PlayStation features found in the Sony A80L, and it's sure to have the same quality OLED picture that you've likely come to expect from Sony. We'd particularly recommend this one for next-gen gamers thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Today's price at Best Buy brings this set down to a new record-low price - a full $150 cheaper than the previous record.

