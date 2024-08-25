Early Labor Day deal drops LG's B4 OLED TV to a stunning price of just $746.99

I just spotted the best Labor Day TV deal, and we're still over a week away from the official holiday. Best Buy just dropped LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV to an incredible price of just $746.99 ($1,499.99). That's not only a fantastic price for a premium OLED display but also the best deal we've ever seen. It's such an incredible price that we don't expect it to be discounted further during next weekend's Labor Day sales event.



The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup, and it's on track to be one of this year's best TVs. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.

Early Labor Day deal: LG's B4 OLED TV

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $746.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and just ahead of Labor Day, it's on sale for a new record-low price of $746.99 at Best Buy. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

I've listed more of today's best early Labor Day TV sales deals below, which include a range of prices and sizes, including 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.

More early Labor Day TV deals

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, and the 55-inch version is on sale for a fantastic price of $699.99 at Best Buy. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,197.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is getting a $400 discount, on sale for $1,197.99 - the lowest price you can find. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,493.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,493.99. That's a massive $1,100+ discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price. To see today's deal from Best Buy, you must add the S90C OLED TV to your cart.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,497.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,497.99. That's an impressive $500 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,597.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,597.99, just $100 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,898 at Best Buy

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $900 discount, bringing the price down to $1,898. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

